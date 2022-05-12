Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris: McLaren needs ‘a little bit more’ to fight Mercedes, Alfa Romeo Next / How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Red Bull advantage is only around 0.2 seconds

Ferrari believes its deficit to Red Bull is only around 0.2 seconds per lap, as it sets about closing the gap to its Formula 1 rival.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari: Red Bull advantage is only around 0.2 seconds
Listen to this article

An upgrade package that Red Bull introduced at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which revolved around aero tweaks and weight reduction, appears to have given the team a pace advantage.

Verstappen dominated the Imola weekend, despite a poor start in the sprint, and triumphed again in Miami last weekend to further close down the early points advantage that Charles Leclerc had opened up.

Ferrari has so far held back on introducing any upgrades but is expected to bring its first major development package for the next race in Spain.

But while Red Bull appears to have gained momentum in its championship charge, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto insists he is not too alarmed by the situation.

“In terms of performance assessments, and how much they [Red Bull] developed compared to us, is that a concern? I would say not,” he said.

“I don't think that the difference is huge. It is a matter of maximum a couple of tenths and we should not forget that [in Miami] we locked the front row.

“In qualifying we had a better performance compared to the Red Bull, so overall, in a weekend, I don't think there is much difference between the Red Bull and the Ferrari.

“If there is a concern, it is how much they are developing considering the budget gap. But more than a concern, maybe it is a hope because at some stage they will need to stop.”

As well as there being a small pace difference between the Ferrari and the Red Bull, the biggest contrast is actually in how the two cars achieve their lap time.

The Red Bull has typically been faster on the straights, while Ferrari has enjoyed the edge in corners.

However, Leclerc thinks that Ferrari perhaps needs to dig deep into understanding why its tyre degradation now appears to be worse than Red Bull when early on it had been a key strength.

“In a race especially on the softer compounds, the medium and the soft, it seems that it's been already two races that in terms of race pace, they seem to be a bit stronger and managing those tyres better,” he said.

“In qualifying, we always managed to put those tyres in the right window, which helps us. But on the long runs, we struggle a bit more compared to them.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Norris: McLaren needs ‘a little bit more’ to fight Mercedes, Alfa Romeo
Previous article

Norris: McLaren needs ‘a little bit more’ to fight Mercedes, Alfa Romeo
Next article

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP Miami GP
Formula 1

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP

Why first year loss hasn’t dented Miami F1 boss' outlook Miami GP
Formula 1

Why first year loss hasn’t dented Miami F1 boss' outlook

Latest news

Alfa Romeo "pleased" with Bottas despite Miami F1 slip
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "pleased" with Bottas despite Miami F1 slip

Ricciardo: Weight saving on drink made Miami F1 even tougher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Weight saving on drink made Miami F1 even tougher

Why Miami’s first F1 race could never live up to its mega hype
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Miami’s first F1 race could never live up to its mega hype

Mercedes has no answer on Miami GP performance loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has no answer on Miami GP performance loss

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
12 h
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's eagerly-anticipated debut in Miami was the scene for the latest bout for victory between Red Bull and Ferrari. But there was plenty of intrigue up and down the field at F1's newest race, including another stirring drive from a 2022 returnee

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory Prime

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory

Max Verstappen secured his third win of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Miami after again beating early leader Charles Leclerc. But unlike their Jeddah duel in which the result was the same, the Red Bull driver this time had to stave off a late restart challenge that offered Leclerc an opportunity to turn the tables

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.