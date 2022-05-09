Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision Next / The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Ferrari confident faster Red Bull can't maintain F1 upgrade spend

Ferrari believes that the faster Red Bull team will not be able to maintain spending on the aggressive upgrade push that has pulled it ahead in Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari confident faster Red Bull can't maintain F1 upgrade spend
Listen to this article

Max Verstappen’s second successive grand prix win at Miami last weekend, following on from his triumph at Imola, has indicated that recent car developments have given Red Bull the edge.

But while Ferrari’s early season advantage has been wiped away by its decision not to introduce any major updates so far, the Italian squad still believes the long game is important.

With all teams limited by F1's $140 million budget cap this year, Ferrari thinks that Red Bull’s aggressive early spending will mean it will have to pay the price later on when its development budget runs out.

Speaking after the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said the change in form between his outfit and Red Bull could be explained by the extensive upgrades brought by its rival to Imola.

But he reckoned there was no way that Red Bull could keep up its rate of changes without exceeding the cost cap limit by the end of the year.

“It's true that Red Bull have improved their car since the very start of the season, and they introduced upgrades,” explained Binotto.

“If I look at the last two races, maybe they have got a couple of tenths per lap faster to us.

“Now, I have no doubt that in order to keep the pace, we need to develop ourselves and introduce upgrades.

“I hope, because there is as well a budget cap, that at some stage Red Bull will stop development: otherwise I will not understand how they can do that.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Ferrari is planning to bring its first major upgrade package to the F1-75 for the Spanish Grand Prix, and Binotto is under no illusion how the developments coming for Barcelona are critical if Ferrari wants to inject some fresh form into its campaign.

“In the next races it will be at least our turn to try to develop as much as we can on the car, by introducing upgrades,” he said.

“I think it's not a surprise that we may have a package in Barcelona which will be important for us.

“As usual I hope that the package we are introducing is working as expected, and in that case can be good, in order to try to catch up the current gap we've got compared to the Red Bull.”

Read Also:

Waiting five races before introducing its first proper developments, Ferrari appears to be being very selective with its plan for new car parts.

Binotto says that the financial constraints that it has imposed in a bid to keep below the budget cap means it has to be sparse with its upgrades this year.

“We do not have the money to spend for upgrades at each single race,” he said. “I think it is as simple as that.

“Not because of an inability, but because of the budget cap. So we need somehow to try to focus development on when we believe it's the right moment and the right spending.”

Asked what the plan of attack would be over the course of the campaign, Binotto added: “We will not declare what we will do.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Previous article

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Next article

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The drivers' parade secret behind Alonso’s flying Miami F1 start Miami GP
Formula 1

The drivers' parade secret behind Alonso’s flying Miami F1 start

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP Miami GP
Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari
Formula 1

The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari

McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari F1 tyre test floor swap
Formula 1

McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari F1 tyre test floor swap

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

Distracted Bottas explains reason for Miami F1 wall brush
Formula 1 Formula 1

Distracted Bottas explains reason for Miami F1 wall brush

Russell admits he was "fortunate" with Miami F1 safety car gamble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell admits he was "fortunate" with Miami F1 safety car gamble

Perez thinks Miami F1 win was on if not for engine issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez thinks Miami F1 win was on if not for engine issue

The drivers' parade secret behind Alonso’s flying Miami F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1

The drivers' parade secret behind Alonso’s flying Miami F1 start

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory Prime

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory

Max Verstappen secured his third win of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Miami after again beating early leader Charles Leclerc. But unlike their Jeddah duel in which the result was the same, the Red Bull driver this time had to stave off a late restart challenge that offered Leclerc an opportunity to turn the tables

Formula 1
2 h
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.