Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

shares
comments
Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
By:
Jul 22, 2020, 2:39 PM

Ferrari has announced a restructuring of the technical department of its Formula 1 team following its disappointing start to the 2020 season.

Ferrari has slumped into F1’s midfield in the early part of the new season after suffering from a significant loss in straight-line speed over the winter.

The team currently sits fifth in the constructors’ standings after three races, with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc finishing sixth and 11th at the last race in Hungary.

Team principal Mattia Binotto recently said there would not be a knee-jerk reaction or mass sackings following the difficult start to the season.

Read Also:

Ferrari has now announced a restructuring of its technical team, creating a new performance development department.

The restructuring aims to “render it more effective and assure a more holistic emphasis on performance development” by “instituting a chain of command that is more focused and simplified and provides the heads of each department the necessary powers to achieve their objectives.”

The performance development department will be overseen by Enrico Cardile, who has served as Ferrari’s head of aerodynamics and vehicle project management.

“The other main areas are unchanged with Enrico Gualtieri in charge of the Power Unit, Laurent Mekies as Sporting Director and in charge of trackside activities, while Simone Resta will continue to lead the Chassis Engineering department,” the statement adds.

“As hinted at a few days ago, we are making changes to the technical side of the organisation so as to speed up the design and development on the car performance front,” explained Binotto.

“A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company’s faith in its technical talent pool.

"The department run by Enrico Cardile will be able to count on the experience of Rory Byrne and established engineers such as David Sanchez. It will be the cornerstone of the car’s development.

“We believe Ferrari personnel are of the highest level and we have nothing to envy about our main competitors in this respect, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of the department heads.”

Prime:

Ferrari is anticipating its struggles will continue into 2021 as the existing cars will continue to race next year in a cost-saving drive, with limited development permitted.

Binotto stressed Ferrari’s focus is on building a long-term project at Maranello that can be successful, with the technical restructure being part of this.

“We have said it several times, but it’s worth repeating: we have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle,” Binotto said.

“It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance.

“However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible.

“This is what we all want and what our fans all over the world expect of us.”

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Previous article

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Next article

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty

Sadness strikes at Willamette Speedway
Stock car Stock car / News

Sadness strikes at Willamette Speedway

Ken Schrader, Ray Marler Group purchase I-55 Raceway
Stock car Stock car / News

Ken Schrader, Ray Marler Group purchase I-55 Raceway

Famed Engine Builder Buddy Morrison Dies
NHRA NHRA / News

Famed Engine Builder Buddy Morrison Dies

BUSCH: Goodyear Tire Notes
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Goodyear Tire Notes

Latest news

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary
29m

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Who should decide on the future of F1?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary
3h

Who should decide on the future of F1?

Trending

1
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

1h
4
Super GT

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty

5
Stock car

Sadness strikes at Willamette Speedway

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Latest news

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law
Formula 1

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel
Formula 1

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Who should decide on the future of F1?
Formula 1

Who should decide on the future of F1?

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism
Formula 1

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.