Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

shares
comments
Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 6:22 PM

Ferrari hopes to fast track some, if not all, of its major Hungarian Grand Prix update package to this weekend’s Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

The Italian outfit headed into last weekend’s season opener in Austria aware that it was on the back foot, with its car in the same specification as it had been in pre-season testing.

That is because the team uncovered some aerodynamic flaws with the SF1000 during the Barcelona running which it has decided to address with a major overhaul. The changes were originally planned to be introduced at this month’s third round of the season at the Hungaroring.

But competitive struggles last weekend have left the team pushing extra hard to bring as many of the new components as possible to this weekend’s Styrian GP.

A statement from Ferrari on Monday said that it was flat out with development work at Maranello “in the hope of bringing forward to next weekend the introduction of the aerodynamic package scheduled for the Hungarian Grand Prix – or, at least, some of its components”.

Read Also:

The team said it did not believe the car changes would be enough to completely eradicate the near one-second deficit it had to Mercedes in Austria, but it hoped that they “could allow the team to move up the order”.

It also reckoned that bringing new parts this weekend would have added value because it would allow it to conduct a proper back-to-back comparison with how things were last time out. Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has also underlined his faith in the team and its boss Mattia Binotto, despite the tricky times the outfit faced.

“We know there’s lots of work to do,” he said. “This is certainly not the grid position that a team like Ferrari should have and we have to respond immediately. 

“It’s clear that we have to improve on all fronts. The only solution is to react and I’m pleased by the immediate reaction and the work that Mattia and all his team are putting in at every level. This is not just to bring to the track today what was scheduled to be ready tomorrow, but also to speed up the programme of development for the coming races. 

“This is the response of a united team which is rolling up its sleeves and facing the problems head on, without crying about it. We are at the start of a new cycle with a longterm plan. Any setbacks will certainly not change our chosen course and I have every confidence in Mattia and the team in addressing our shortcomings.”

Related video

Next article
Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Previous article

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

trending Today

Supercars border race made official
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars border race made official

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
3h

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Davies ill-suited to Ducati V4, says Melandri
World Superbike / World Superbike

Davies ill-suited to Ducati V4, says Melandri

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Kyle Larson's rise a timely boon for Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson's rise a timely boon for Chevrolet

Latest news

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
20m

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars border race made official

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

4
NASCAR Cup

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

3h
5
World Superbike

Davies ill-suited to Ducati V4, says Melandri

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue
Formula 1

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.