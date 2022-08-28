Tickets Subscribe
All me
Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton's mistake
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty

Ferrari has revealed a sensor failure resulting from the tear-off that became stuck in Charles Leclerc’s brake duct led to his “unlucky” penalty for Formula 1 pit lane speeding.

Luke Smith
Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc's 'unlucky' pit lane speeding penalty
Leclerc received a five-second time penalty shortly after the chequered flag when he was found to have exceeded the pit lane speed limit when he came in at the end of Lap 42.

The penalty dropped Leclerc from fifth to sixth place behind Fernando Alonso, and came after Leclerc had been running comfortably in fifth. The decision to pit again was a bid by Ferrari to try and get the fastest lap bonus point, only for Leclerc to fall six tenths of a second shy of Max Verstappen’s best lap time.

Leclerc took the blame for exceeding the pit lane speed limit, but Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto revealed a sensor failure resulting from a visor tear-off getting stuck in Leclerc’s front-right brake duct meant the team’s measurements may have been slightly out.

“It was really, really borderline,” Binotto said after the race when asked by Motorsport.com about the decision to pit Leclerc so late.

“We were not using our normal sensors measuring the speed because they have failed during the overheating of the front-right due to the tear-off of Max, and our recovery [system], maybe it was not such accurate.

“I think overall, it has been an unlucky situation. It’s not because of that we stop deciding and being brave, to go for a fastest lap when conditions are there to go for it.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Leclerc was found by the stewards to have exceeded the 80km/h limit in the pit lane by 1 km/h, triggering the five-second time penalty.

It marked another setback for Leclerc and Ferrari on a day their title hopes took another big hit after Verstappen charged from 14th on the grid to win the race, extending his championship lead to 98 points over Leclerc.

Binotto felt the call to bring Leclerc in so he could try and score the fastest lap bonus point was the right one.

“It’s the opportunity to try to get the fastest lap, and there was the margin on Fernando to stop and try to go for it,” Binotto said.

“I think it was the right decision, and we knew it would have been very close to Fernando. It just tight losing the position.

“But we knew as well he could have overtook him back because he had the fresher tyres, and that could have helped in terms of DRS and top line speed in the main straight.

“Once again, I think it was the right decision.”

Ferrari has suffered a handful of strategy setbacks this season, and the Spa race saw Leclerc face a number of questions from his engineer about which tyres they should opt for.

But Binotto felt there was “no need at all” to rethink Ferrari’s approach to its strategy discussions.

“Obviously there is always a need to try and improve, and there are lessons learned which we are looking at and reflecting,” Binotto said.

“But if I look back at the season, I think there are a lot of perceptions from outside compared to what are the true and the reality, I think sometimes we are not doing mistakes when it may have been perceived as a mistake.

“More than that, if I look at today, and I focus on today, I think that the call to stop him was the right call. You need to be brave in F1.”

Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake
Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake Belgian GP
How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari Belgian GP
No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct Belgian GP
Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring Belgian GP
Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole Belgian GP
FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight French GP Prime
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form
Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Red Bull thinks ride height compromises all teams were forced to make because of Eau Rouge were behind Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate
How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate

A virtual meeting of the Contract Recognition Board on Monday is set to decide the Formula 1 future of Oscar Piastri.

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari
No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Mattia Binotto has downplayed suggestions Ferrari's Formula 1 struggles at Spa were simply track specific after its resounding defeat to Red Bull in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

11 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

12 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Aug 23, 2022
