Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season Next / Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle

Ferrari has reshuffled its strategy team ahead of the Formula 1 season opener, Motorsport.com has learned, with its previous chief Inaki Rueda moving to a factory role. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle
Listen to this article

The Italian outfit’s strategy calls came under the spotlight last year after a number of high-profile costly errors. 

This included bad pit calls at the Monaco Grand Prix that cost Charles Leclerc a potential victory, as well as a bizarre call that left the Monegasque driver as the only driver on intermediate tyres for the start of Q3 at the Brazilian Grand Prix. 

The team was clear that it wanted to review matters over the winter, and the strategy issue became a priority for new team principal Fred Vasseur to look at after he took over from Mattia Binotto. 

Vasseur’s early analysis was that it was wrong to blame the errors on an individual, as he felt that processes had been more at blame for what had gone wrong. 

“When you are speaking about strategy or aerodynamics or another topic, you have to avoid being just focused on the top of the pyramid," explained Vasseur earlier this year when asked about potential changes to the strategy team. 

"Very often, when you are speaking about strategy, it's much more a matter of organisation than just the guy who is on the pit wall. 

"I'm trying to understand exactly what's happened on every single mistake and what's happened last year. And to try to know if it's a matter of decision, if it's a matter of organisation, or of communication?" 

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Inaki Rueda, Race Strategist, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Inaki Rueda, Race Strategist, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Sutton Images

As the result of Vasseur’s work, sources have revealed that the Frenchman has taken action before the start of the season. 

Strategy chief Rueda has been moved off his role on the pitwall and will now take a factory position that helps support the sporting elements of the team. 

Replacing him will be Ravin Jain, who has previously been a race strategy engineer at Maranello. The Indian is a graduate of Oxford University with a first-class degree in physics and a distinction in a master’s degree in mathematical and theoretical physics. 

Vasseur has also made sure to clearly lay out areas of responsibility for himself and Ferrari’s race director Laurent Mekies. 

From the Bahrain GP, Mekies will be focused on all the operations aspects of the team, while Vasseur will take charge of dealing with drivers, sponsors and the media. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season

Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Formula 1

Red Bull penalty will not hurt much Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Latest news

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

IndyCar

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

IndyCar

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023 ‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.