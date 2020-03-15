Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic

With Italy being the European country that has been impacted the most by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Italian government has imposed a strict lockdown across the entire country to try to limit community transmission.

While some businesses were allowed to continue operating, Ferrari has found its road car division unable to maintain production because of supply chain issues.

In a statement issued by the Italian manufacturer, it said that production in Maranello and Modena would cease immediately until March 27, with the F1 team also suspending operational activities. Staff will, however, be able to continue working remotely from home.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said: “At a time like this my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque.

“Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the company’s production. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.

“Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart.”

With a McLaren team member having contracted coronavirus ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, a number of teams are understood to ordered staff who were present in Melbourne to stay away from factories for at least 14 days to ensure they have not picked it up.