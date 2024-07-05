All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 British GP

Ferrari to split F1 Silverstone packages in chase for upgrade answers

Ferrari intends to use free practice for the British Grand Prix as a test, but inclement weather might throw a spanner in the works

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari Formula 1 team hopes to use free practice at the British Grand Prix to find further answers on why its upgrades haven't yet translated into performance.

Ever since winning the Monaco Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari has generally slipped behind Mercedes in the pecking order despite a sizeable upgrade package in Spain.

While the new parts have brought some improvements, they have also induced bouncing in high-speed corners, which Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz have identified as their main issue now, and that has negated some of the performance improvements.

Read Also:

Given that Austria was a sprint weekend with just one free practice session, Ferrari hopes to use the British Grand Prix's traditional format to dig deeper into why its car is not behaving as expected by doing back-to-back tests between the two cars.

"We revert to the standard format this weekend, which means we have three hours of free practice in which to find a set-up that allows us to exploit the benefits that the new parts should deliver," team boss Fred Vasseur said.

"Knowing how best to set up the car can actually have a bigger effect on lap time than the specific benefits of any new components."

Ferrari's plans could be dashed by the British weather in Silverstone, with rainy conditions on Friday morning possibly derailing its test programme.

"If it rains [too much], then maybe the test that we wanted to do between both cars to confirm a few things will have to be postponed to the next race," Leclerc said on Thursday.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari , with Sky tv presenters playing football

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari , with Sky tv presenters playing football

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"However, we are still trying to work out on where we need to set up the car in order to maximise the potential of those upgrades, because the numbers that we were expecting from this upgrade are there.

"So, the upgrade is working the way it should be, but it's more about where you run the car to optimise those numbers that we see. For now we haven't quite managed to do that, so we are still working on that."

Sainz added: "We accept and we realise that since Barcelona we have been less competitive than before Barcelona. This obviously raises a bit our concerns on the package and we need to try to understand as much as possible everything involved with it."

Sainz suggested the bouncing issue might cost Ferrari even more lap time than first thought, with set-up compromises also affecting the car in lower-speed corners.

"Bouncing 100% costs you time. What I think is that it costs you even more time than what you think," he explained.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Norris: FIA risks “boring” F1 races if track limits stance isn’t changed
Next article Red Bull brings updated F1 floor to British Grand Prix

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Apple names F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, announces first teaser

Apple names F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, announces first teaser

Formula 1
Apple names F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, announces first teaser
Audi won't budge on long-term F1 driver commitment

Audi won't budge on long-term F1 driver commitment

Formula 1
British GP
Audi won't budge on long-term F1 driver commitment
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Formula 1
British GP
Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream
Ferrari hoping for F1 "sanity check" in British GP

Ferrari hoping for F1 "sanity check" in British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Ferrari hoping for F1 "sanity check" in British GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

O'Ward on hybrid system: "You can definitely feel it"

O'Ward on hybrid system: "You can definitely feel it"

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
O'Ward on hybrid system: "You can definitely feel it"
Van Gisbergen: Repeating Chicago Cup win "going to be tough"

Van Gisbergen: Repeating Chicago Cup win "going to be tough"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Van Gisbergen: Repeating Chicago Cup win "going to be tough"
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou fastest in FP1 as new hybrid era begins

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou fastest in FP1 as new hybrid era begins

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou fastest in FP1 as new hybrid era begins
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 British GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 British GP

Prime

Discover prime content
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA