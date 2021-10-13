Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1 News

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine

By:

Ferrari has admitted it took some risks to introduce its upgraded Formula 1 engine in recent races, but has been left in no doubt about the advantage it now has.

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine

The Italian car manufacturer elected to hold fire on introducing some upgraded 2021 power unit components until the second half of this season, so it could maximise development time with an engine freeze in place.

The final go-ahead for the developments was given at the Russian Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc took a grid penalty for fitting the improved power unit.

Last weekend in Turkey, Carlos Sainz followed suit and started at the back of the grid before making a strong recovery through the field.

With Ferrari having seen an upswing in performance, as Leclerc challenged for a podium at Istanbul, the team’s hopes of beating McLaren to third place in the constructors’ championship have been boosted.

For team principal Mattia Binotto, the extra power that is on hand now is a secondary consequence of what was originally a learning exercise for 2022.

And he says there was an element of risk in Ferrari pushing to go with the engine as soon as it could, rather than waiting until the closing stages of the campaign.

“When we introduced it in Sochi, the first objective was to try to increase our experience in the view of 2022,” explained Binotto.

“That’s why we introduced it as soon as possible, trying to rush it, taking some risks as well, but it’s all a risk assessment.

“Obviously for us it’s clear to get mileage on-track and do our own experience before 2022 where the power units will be frozen. For us, that was the key and the reason of that.”

With things so close between Ferrari and McLaren, as just 7.5 points separate them, any extra performance could prove critical in their fight for best of the rest.

Binotto said the power boost from the new engine was not huge, but it was definitely worth going for.

“It is giving us a small advantage, but I don’t want to quantify it on lap time because it is track dependent,” he said.

“It’s not only pure ICE power, it’s energy recovery, so it’s a bit complex. But certainly it’s giving us an advantage.

“If I look as well at qualifying with Charles, he had the fourth best lap time, and if I look behind him, it was very close. I’m pretty sure that a couple of positions would have been lost without that specification.”

shares
comments

Related video

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

Previous article

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo return canned as MotoGP confirms wildcard ban

2
Esports

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game

3
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

4
Formula 1

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1

Latest news
Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine

1 h
Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

3 h
Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push
Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

13 h
Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder
Formula 1

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder

14 h
Tsunoda: I did everything to hold up Hamilton for Verstappen
Formula 1

Tsunoda: I did everything to hold up Hamilton for Verstappen

14 h
Latest videos
Luke Smith and Will Buxton on Formula 1 Turkish GP 11:01
Formula 1
4m

Luke Smith and Will Buxton on Formula 1 Turkish GP

Andrew Shovlin tells Mercedes strategies over the Turkish GP 10:03
Formula 1
12m

Andrew Shovlin tells Mercedes strategies over the Turkish GP

Will Buxton recaps the Formula 1 Turkish GP 02:16
Formula 1
16m

Will Buxton recaps the Formula 1 Turkish GP

The Risk and Reward Teams Faced in the Turkish GP Tyre Switch 05:45
Formula 1
17 h

The Risk and Reward Teams Faced in the Turkish GP Tyre Switch

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Turkish GP best photos 02:55
Formula 1
20 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Turkish GP best photos

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder Turkish GP
Formula 1

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed Turkish GP
Formula 1

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Trending Today

Lorenzo return canned as MotoGP confirms wildcard ban
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo return canned as MotoGP confirms wildcard ban

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game
Esports Esports

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took 'risks' to introduce upgraded F1 engine

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.