Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

shares
comments
Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 9:08 AM

Ferrari is hoping for a swift conclusion to contract talks with Sebastian Vettel to keep the German beyond the end of this year.

While the Italian outfit has been clear that Vettel is its number one choice to line up alongside Charles Leclerc from 2021, it has not yet agreed a deal with him.

Speaking during pre-season testing at Barcelona, team principal Mattia Binotto hoped that the matter could be sorted soon.

"I already mentioned it: Seb is our first option," he said. "I think as I always mentioned, that's a great line-up, probably the best we have in F1, of which I'm very happy and very proud to have as Ferrari.

"We are really starting an early discussion with Seb. We all are aware the contract is finishing, but it will come very soon to close the discussion and see what's in the best interest of both of us.

"I think what's more a matter is the project which we are sharing, even our longer term view, so we will come very soon I am sure to an agreement."

 

Vettel said he was relaxed about the contractual situation, and insisted that his future situation was not weighing on his mind at all.

Asked how much he was thinking about it, Vettel said: "Obviously right now we are very busy with other stuff and therefore right now I would say zero. Time will tell but I think it doesn't change anything right now.

"I think we know what we what we want to achieve, where we want to go and where we are now. So the answer is still zero."

Read Also:

Vettel also said that he was still as in love with racing as he always was, despite a difficult 2019 campaign.

"I've been around for a while but I still love what I do," he said. "I love driving. I think I got really excited when I got in the car last week."

Next article
Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

Previous article

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

Next article

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

2
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

3
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch comments on leaving Hendrick

4
IndyCar

Promoted: Why Wickens believes Askew and O’Ward will star in 2020

5
IndyCar

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.