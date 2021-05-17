Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car
Formula 1 News

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Ferrari has called on Formula 1 officials to use "simpler" solutions for track limits at circuits, believing white lines are not the answer to the current problem.

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

Track limits have been a regular talking point through the early part of the 2021 season after a number of incidents involving their policing.

The bulk of the track limits complaints have come from Red Bull, who saw Max Verstappen lose out on a race win, a pole position and a fastest lap over track limits violations in the opening four races.

Verstappen said ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix that F1 should look at using a "hard limit" at circuits instead of white lines, making it clearer for drivers and fans. 

Read Also:

The matter was discussed by team bosses with officials from F1 and the FIA in Spain, who are now set to review the topic via a long-standing working group for track limits.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc agreed that a kerb would be a better way for track limits to be policed moving forward, feeling it was hard for drivers to properly judge where the car was when using white lines.

"Personally I'd like the kerb to be the track limit, because we can actually feel the vibrations of the kerb," Leclerc said.

"With the white line, we are so low in the cars, it is very difficult to judge whether you are two centimetres off the white line or on the white line.

"So I like to have the kerbs, but I just think that whatever is in place should be consistent and I think this we all agree between the drivers, that we just want something to be consistent and the same for everywhere.

"So then, whether it is the white line or the kerbs or whatever, I don't really mind to be honest."

One of the big sticking points for the installation of more kerbs and gravel traps at circuits is to ensure they can host a variety of categories beyond F1.

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz understood that having gravel or grass as the track limits was not possible at all tracks, but wanted to see more kerbs used.

"I think the FIA and everyone is realising that the direction that these modern tracks are following is probably not the ideal one for track limits," Sainz said.

"In the end it's making their life very, very difficult. So yeah, respecting the safety standards, for me the best solution would be put down gravel or grass after the exit kerbs.

"Then we wouldn't have a discussion about white lines or kerbs. In case there is tarmac, I agree with Charles that I prefer the kerbs to the white line because we can't see."

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto called for F1 to find a "simpler" solution for fans to understand, believing that decisions impacting the race were "never good for the show".

"[It's about] having something which is simple and has an immediate effect," Binotto said.

"Whatever it is, you take advantage of whatever the case may be. So keep it simple. From my side, I see other simple solutions that would be the best."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car

Previous article

Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Zarco "wrong" to be disappointed about lost home MotoGP win

4h
5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news
Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

38m
Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car
Formula 1

Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car

1h
Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

1h
Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble
Formula 1

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble

3h
Hamilton starts work with media talent manager Penni Thow
Formula 1

Hamilton starts work with media talent manager Penni Thow

3h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Brown on leaders rivalry 00:42
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Brown on leaders rivalry

Formula 1: McLaren reveal Gulf livery for Monaco 00:43
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: McLaren reveal Gulf livery for Monaco

Formula 1: Reutemann moved out of intensive care 00:26
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: Reutemann moved out of intensive care

Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form 00:47
Formula 1
May 15, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races 00:33
Formula 1
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

Baku not worried about Miami F1 scheduling from 2022
Formula 1

Baku not worried about Miami F1 scheduling from 2022

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
4h
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Zarco "wrong" to be disappointed about lost home MotoGP win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco "wrong" to be disappointed about lost home MotoGP win

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Mitsubishi unveils new Lancer WRC04
WRC WRC

Mitsubishi unveils new Lancer WRC04

Lernerville report 98-05-19
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Lernerville report 98-05-19

Tuner Richard Hogan returns to DSR
NHRA NHRA

Tuner Richard Hogan returns to DSR

Latest news

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 in "final throes" of adding updates to 2021 car

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.