Ferrari yellow a success as Puma leads Monza celebration

The drivers arrived in the Monza paddock on Thursday sporting a unique yellow team T-shirt, which was part of a collection available for fans to buy online and via selected PUMA stores and Ferrari boutiques.

The race suits of Leclerc, who finished second in the race, and Sainz were also switched to yellow, while the car’s livery was modified with a yellow engine cover, yellow rear wing endplates and a black and yellow halo.

It was a unique new one-off look for the team and drivers and, asked how he felt wearing yellow, Leclerc said: “I like it. It’s a bit strange to see me wear yellow with the Ferrari logo but it’s cool, for this race it is really good.

“It is a special colour for this weekend to celebrate 75 years of Ferrari and it’s nice. As always, the Monza week is crazy busy for us but it is always an incredible feeling.”

The shade of yellow, known as Giallo Modena, has been on the Ferrari badge for the whole of the marque’s existence and draws its roots from the shield of the city of Modena, where Scuderia Ferrari was formed in 1929.

Ferrari has even run a works F1 car entirely in yellow in the past, at the 1961 Belgian Grand Prix, reflecting the national racing colours of Belgian Olivier Gendebien and the importer that picked up the costs for this car.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, yellow also began to feature regularly on the F1 Ferraris, with the 312 F1-68 featuring two stripes on the sides of the car, and in the 1980s the mechanics and engineers wore yellow shirts and polo shirts.

Yellow squares were used to set the team’s two cars apart in the 1990s, Michael Schumacher turned his race helmet red and yellow with a large Prancing Horse in 200 and the colour recently featured on the team’s 1,000th Grand Prix logo.

The special edition is the latest chapter in a long and thriving relationship between PUMA and Ferrari that dates back to 2004 and has witnessed multiple F1 wins and world championship titles at the pinnacle of world motorsport together.

The unique special edition PUMA T-shirts sold out quickly but the two companies often collaborate on special editions and recently made available a small number of special Scuderia Ferrari Speedcat Pro Replica shoes.

