Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc by 0.096s in FP3 Next / In full: The FIA report on the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 News

FIA Abu Dhabi report: Masi acted in "good faith", made "human error"

The FIA has concluded that former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi acted in "good faith" in his handling of last year's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA Abu Dhabi report: Masi acted in "good faith", made "human error"
Listen to this article

Following the conclusion of a detailed report into the finish to last year's season finale, motor racing's governing body published its conclusions on Saturday.

As well as revealing an executive summary of its investigation, the FIA's World Motor Sport Council also endorsed its key findings, which suggested that the fault for what went wrong was prompted by poor regulations and procedural errors rather than any deliberate malice from Masi.

Key to the situation were Articles 48.12 and 48.13 of the F1 Sporting Regulations which detail the process of backmarkers unlapping themselves and the timing of a restart.

In its conclusions, the FIA said: "It was apparent from the analysis that there could be different interpretations of Article 48.12 and Article 48.13 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, and that this likely contributed to the applied procedure.

"It was also considered that the decisions regarding the Safety Car at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix likely took into account previous discussions that made clear the Formula 1 Stakeholders (FIA, Formula 1, Teams and Drivers) preference to end races under green flag racing conditions, rather than behind a safety car, when safe to do so.

"In combination with the objective to finish under green flag racing conditions applied throughout the 2021 season, the report finds that the Race Director was acting in good faith and to the best of his knowledge given the difficult circumstances, particularly acknowledging the significant time constraints for decisions to be made and the immense pressure being applied by the teams."

Read Also:
Michael Masi, FIA

Michael Masi, FIA

Photo by: Erik Junius

While the mistakes made in Abu Dhabi have prompted calls for the results of the race to be overturned, the FIA is clear that the matter is now firmly closed.

It added: "The results of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the FIA Formula One World Championship are valid, final and cannot now be changed.

"In accordance with the rules, Mercedes made a protest to the stewards after the race, seeking to change the race classification. The stewards dismissed the protest and Mercedes then had an opportunity to appeal that decision to the FIA International Court of Appeal, but did not do so.

"There are no other available mechanisms in the rules for amending the race classification."

The FIA has replaced Masi for the 2022 season and made further changes to its procedures.

This now includes the process of informing which backmarkers can overtake being automated.

"The process of identifying lapped cars has up until now been a manual one and human error lead to the fact that not all cars were allowed to un-lap themselves," added the FIA.

"Due to the fact that manual interventions generally carry a higher risk of human error, software has been developed that will, from now on, automate the communication of the list of cars that must un-lap themselves.

"In addition, the 2022 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations have been recently updated to clarify that "all" and not "any" cars must be permitted to un-lap themselves."

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc by 0.096s in FP3
Previous article

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc by 0.096s in FP3
Next article

In full: The FIA report on the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In full: The FIA report on the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022 Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix
Formula 1

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Latest news

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull

F1 Grand Prix race results: Leclerc wins wild Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Leclerc wins wild Bahrain GP

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
8 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.