All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Austrian GP

FIA looking into Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

Tsunoda summoned by the stewards after outburst during Austrian GP qualifying

Alex Kalinauckas Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

RB Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda is being investigated over team radio comments he made in the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying which appeared to include an ableist slur.

At the end of Q1 in Austria on Saturday Tsunoda appeared to say, "These guys are f***ing retards," after being overtaken in the pitlane by Zhou Guanyu, as Tsunoda queued in the fast lane and the Sauber driver was waved out by a mechanic.

The incident was spotted by fans on social media and the matter has been reported to FIA officials.

They are now assessing if it should be referred to the stewards, in a similar manner to how an on-track clash is first noted and assessed by race control before the matter is referred to event stewards.

The rule in question is Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA's International Sporting Code.

This states that a competitor will be deemed to be in breach of the rules if there are "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA".

ISC Article 12.2.1.m – which covers "any public incitement to violence or hatred" – may also apply to this situation.

At the end of the 2023 season, Mercedes and Ferrari team bosses Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur were given formal warnings under Article 12.2.1.f by the FIA for swearing during the official FIA press conference for team principals during the Las Vegas GP.

The incident involving Tsunoda evokes memories of Max Verstappen calling Lance Stroll a "retard" and a "mongol" over his team radio following their practice for the 2020 Portuguese GP.

Verstappen later said "I don't say that the words I chose were the right ones" and that he "never intended to offend anyone", but did not provide a full apology. The Red Bull driver was not sanctioned by the FIA or his team over the matter.

Tsunoda and an RB team representative have been summoned to appear before the Austrian GP stewards at 8pm local time at the Red Bull Ring.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen's Austrian GP qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals
Next article McLaren protests Austrian GP qualifying result over Piastri track limits ruling

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash
F1 Austrian GP: Russell inherits victory as Verstappen and Norris collide

F1 Austrian GP: Russell inherits victory as Verstappen and Norris collide

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Russell inherits victory as Verstappen and Norris collide
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Yuki Tsunoda
More from
Yuki Tsunoda
‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying

‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying

Formula 1
Austrian GP
‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying
Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does

Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does

Formula 1
Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
RB
More from
RB
RB set for "quiet discussion" in summer over Ricciardo and Lawson

RB set for "quiet discussion" in summer over Ricciardo and Lawson

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB set for "quiet discussion" in summer over Ricciardo and Lawson
RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix

RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours: Aston Martin wins after Ferrari blocked at pit entry

Spa 24 Hours: Aston Martin wins after Ferrari blocked at pit entry

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
Spa 24 Hours: Aston Martin wins after Ferrari blocked at pit entry
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race
Martin ‘had no chance to be first’ throughout Assen MotoGP weekend

Martin ‘had no chance to be first’ throughout Assen MotoGP weekend

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin ‘had no chance to be first’ throughout Assen MotoGP weekend

Prime

Discover prime content
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?

Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA