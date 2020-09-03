Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

shares
comments
FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
By:

The FIA will extend its clampdown on track limits offences at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, with a focus on the exit of the second chicane and Parabolica.

Track limits became an issue during last year’s Italian GP meeting, and during the weekend FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi introduced a reference to Parabolica in the notes he issued to teams. However, the subject has been further clarified for this year.

Timing loops have been built into the track at Parabolica in order to allow race control to monitor offences.

Regarding Parabolica (Turn 11), Masi wrote: “A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track (all four wheels over the white track edge line) on the outside of Turn 11, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards.”

Then in a reference to both Parabolica and the second chicane (Turn 5), he added: “Each time any car passes behind the kerb or crosses the white line, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

“On the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the apex of Turn 5, and/or crossing the white line on the outside of Turn 11 during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards. 

"For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined, not three at each corner.

“The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually.

“In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.”

Read Also:

Asked at Spa about Monza's “sausage” kerbs - which contributed to Alex Peroni's spectacular F3 accident - Masi noted that loops would be introduced at Parabolica.

“With all track safety parameters, we can look and see what we can improve and learn from everything,” he said. “So with regards to Monza there's a number of sausage kerbs that are still in there.

“There's other alternative measures that we've used for track limits that are in use next weekend, being two timing loops at Parabolica on the final corner, and we'll see how we go with those.

“I don't think it's a one-size fits all, so to speak. There's an appropriate solution for each particular area.”

Related video

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Previous article

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Next article

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”
WEC WEC / Breaking news

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

Chip Ganassi No. 40 car sponsor to leave
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Chip Ganassi No. 40 car sponsor to leave

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

Latest news

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Trending

1
Super Taikyu

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

2h
2
Formula 1

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

1h
3
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

2h
4
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

32m
5
World Superbike

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Latest news

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

Latest videos

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.