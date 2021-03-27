FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
QU in progress . . .
Follow live
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre Next / Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21

By:

The FIA had told Formula 1 teams that it will routinely undertake more thorough technical checks after each Grand Prix this season.

FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21

Finishing cars are always weighed and measured and have fuel samples checked after races, before the results are made official.

However from the Bahrain GP onwards the FIA will randomly select one car for much more detailed examination, and potentially stripping of components.

The FIA has informed the team of the process, via a technical directive and a more general explanation from the stewards, so that they are aware that any car could be selected.

For transparency the FIA wants to make it clear that the selection process, and choice of which items to examine, is not necessarily based on any specific suspicions.

It also means that teams are expected to ensure that their engineers are available to co-operate with any investigation if necessary.

Teams may be asked to sign a declaration that their second car is of identical specification to the one that is being examined.

The process also means that official results will be marked as being subject to technical checks and that should any irregularities be found those results could change long after Sunday evening.

Read Also:

In a bulletin issued on Saturday the FIA stewards noted: “In order to complete deeper technical checks of the cars in the championship, the technical delegate will routinely and randomly select one car at each event following the race for deeper disassembly, conformity checks and checks of software and systems.

“Additional checks may also be carried out on the Competitor’s other car. This is in accordance with Art. 14.3 and 25.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“These checks will be in addition to the routine checks carried out by the technical department of the FIA and reported at the conclusion of each event.

“The technical delegate will publish his regular report, following which the Stewards will publish a ‘Final Classification’ which in accordance with Art. 20 of the International Sporting Code (ISC) will be marked as being ‘Subject to ongoing routine technical checks.’

“Should any irregularity be subsequently discovered, the technical delegate will publish a report and the stewards have ordered the technical delegate to take the appropriate steps to safeguard any evidence that may be discovered in these technical checks, including impounding and sealing relevant parts and information.

“Should a stewards’ investigation be necessary, in accordance with Art. 11.9.3.t of the ISC which concerns decisions that must be taken after an event, the stewards may reconvene, or delegate their authority to a subsequent panel of stewards, or to a panel assembled by the FIA for that purpose.

“The stewards emphasise that while this is a new procedure in this championship, it is routinely carried out in other FIA World Championships and competitions.”

shares
comments

Related video

Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre

Previous article

Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre

Next article

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

8h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

33min
5
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3

2h
Latest news
Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

33m
FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21
Formula 1

FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21

48m
Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre
Formula 1

Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre

1h
Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3

2h
Red Bull needs cost cap “accommodation” for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Red Bull needs cost cap “accommodation” for F1 sprint races

3h
Latest videos
F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
22h

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
22h

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
18h
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

F1's greatest cars: Jordan 191
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

F1's greatest cars: Jordan 191

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

Who are McLaren’s new Formula 1 investors?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who are McLaren’s new Formula 1 investors?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

A Jordan F1 show car for sale in Québec
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

A Jordan F1 show car for sale in Québec

Latest news

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA plans more detailed post-race F1 technical checks in '21

Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli would have been "stupid" not to use more robust 2021 tyre

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton by 0.7s in FP3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.