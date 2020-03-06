Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA drops rule restricting F1 helmet design changes

shares
comments
FIA drops rule restricting F1 helmet design changes
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 7:32 PM

The FIA has dropped the rule that restricted how many times a season a Formula 1 driver could change his helmet livery.

The rule was originally introduced to help the public identify drivers more easily. However it was unpopular with many competitors who liked to change their designs on a regular basis, such as Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.

The rule stated: “In order for drivers to be easily distinguished from one another whilst they are on the track, the crash helmet of each driver must, with the exception of one event of the driver’s choice, be presented in substantially the same livery at every event during a championship season.

“A change to helmet livery will also be permitted if a driver changes team during a championship season.”

The teams agreed to drop the rule, and that decision was officially approved today by the WMSC, who noted that “unrestricted variations to driver helmet designs between races” will henceforth be allowed.

Additional announcements

The WMSC also formally confirmed the 2020 minimum car weight increase from 745 to 746kgs, and clarified that the post-season test in Abu Dhabi will be for Pirelli’s 2021 18-inch tyres

A series of changes were also approved for the 2021 technical regulations, which have undergone extra scrutiny since they were published in October.

They include some designed purely to give the teams extra bodywork space for sponsorship logos, as well as stricter impact tests that have been influenced in part by last year’s Spa F2 accident: 

-         Changes to the front wing profiles to prevent downwash which would have resulted in a severe compromise to the overall objectives to allow cars to race more closely

-         Front wing endplates, top bodywork and rear wing endplates have been modified to give the teams more commercial space

-         Drastic improvements to the strength and energy absorption of the chassis in front, lateral and rear impacts.

-         A number of updates to considerably improve electrical (high voltage) safety on the cars

-         Tethers will be mandated for rear wing and rear impact structures

The WSMC also confirmed that US company Kulite Semiconductor Products has been appointed as the official supplier for power unit pressure and temperature sensors for 2021-’23.

In a change to the new 2021 financial regulations, it allows “monitoring activities to be performed by Cost Cap Administrators at any point in time, remotely or at F1 teams’ premises.”

 

Related video

Next article
FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Previous article

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Next article

Ferrari team orders "may still be there" in 2020 - Binotto

Ferrari team orders "may still be there" in 2020 - Binotto
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Stock car

Josh Hammer racing update 2005-04-11

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. pokes fun at Ryan Blaney after Phoenix radio outburst

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.