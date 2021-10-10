Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton Next / "No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says that Pierre Gasly was penalised for contact with Fernando Alonso in the Turkey GP because the Frenchman was deemed to be wholly to blame.

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Gasly touched Alonso's rear wheel at Turn 1 on the first lap, sending the Alpine driver into a spin, and ending any chance that the former world champion had of scoring points,

Often, first-lap contact is regarded by the stewards as a racing incident, but on this occasion the stewards agreed that Gasly should be penalised.

They also discounted the fact that Gasly had the Red Bull of Sergio Perez on his inside.

Gasly received a five-second penalty, which he took at his pitstop, as well as two points in his licence. He eventually finished sixth, just behind Lewis Hamilton.

In their decision, the stewards determined that "GAS caused a collision with Car 14 (ALO) during Lap 1. GAS tried to negotiate T1 with PER on the inside and car 14 (ALO) on the outside. ALO was slightly in front of GAS at the exit of the corner when both cars made contact, causing ALO to spin.

"The stewards determine that GAS was predominantly at fault for the collision, as he did not leave enough space for ALO on the outside.

"It should also be pointed out that the stewards do not consider this incident as an unavoidable Lap 1 Turn 1 contact between two cars, as GAS was not sandwiched between two cars when he touched ALO's car."

Masi stressed that the key thing was that Gasly was deemed to be responsible, in accordance with the procedures agreed before this season.

"One of the things if we go back to the start of the year, if you recall, pre the first event was that following discussions with the drivers and the teams is that we had to sort of ratchet back a little bit the let them race principles in general," he said.

"And one of them was first-lap incidents , and that if a driver was wholly to blame for an incident, then it would likely result in a penalty.

"And that one there was the stewards determined that Pierre was wholly to blame for the incident. And as a result, a five-second penalty was imposed."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Asked to compare the Turkish incident with the unpenalised first-lap contact between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Imola, Masi stressed that the cases were different.

"I think if you look at the Max and Lewis one, it's one of those the wholly or predominantly, under our regulations. So we've said, and the way that for ease of interpretation, let's call it, for everyone's benefit, is that if someone is wholly to blame on lap one, it will result in a penalty.

"If it takes two to tango, then it would be likely on lap one not result in anything, or if there's more than the two cars involved. But if it's quite clear, two cars, one has done it, then a penalty would happen."

Masi confirmed that the stewards had considered if Perez's presence alongside Gasly had played a role before discounting it.

"So that was one of the things why it probably took a little bit longer at the start there to have a closer look at, is that obviously Sergio was on the inside, but once it was quite clear from all of the footage and everything available, that's why they determined that it was a five second penalty."

Gasly himself insisted that Perez's presence did play a role, as he was trying to stay clear of the Red Bull.

"There was contact and I haven't really seen the footage" he said. "For me it was tight with Sergio inside me and Fernando was on the outside, so honestly there wasn't space, but yes there was contact.

"I did the penalty, I don't know if it was the right thing or not. I need to look at the footage first.

"I saw Fernando was there, I also saw Sergio was there, and I tried to go where I could. We know it is always usually not a good mix when there are that many cars. I don't have any other similar situation that comes to mind. That is just the way it is."

shares
comments
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Previous article

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Next article

"No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy

"No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

21 h
2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

3
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

2 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

1 h
5
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest news
"No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy
Formula 1

"No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy

3m
FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

24m
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

1 h
Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

1 h
Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey 00:43
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change 00:30
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
7 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1 Turkish GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after engine change Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after engine change

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Trending Today

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain
WRC WRC

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

RACE: SCCA Runoffs F500 final results
SCCA SCCA

RACE: SCCA Runoffs F500 final results

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
6 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

"No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

"No regrets" for Leclerc or Ferrari over Turkish GP tyre strategy

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.