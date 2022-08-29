Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet Next / 2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The FIA has explained why Lewis Hamilton was not penalised for the opening lap clash that upset Fernando Alonso at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Listen to this article

Alonso was left furious after he and his Mercedes rival came together at Les Combes on the opening lap of the Spa-Francorchamps race as they battled for second spot.

Hamilton had got a run on Alonso up the Kemmel Straight and moved to the outside in a bid to get a slingshot past him.

After getting ahead on the entry to the first right hander at Les Combes, Hamilton closed the door on Alonso, who had nowhere to go, and the pair came together – with the Mercedes being flicked up in to the air.

While Alonso was able to continue, Hamilton’s car had suffered damage and, as the result of a suspected water leak, he was advised to stop later around the lap.

Alonso was far from impressed with Hamilton’s driving, and hit out on team radio at the lack of awareness of the Briton when racing against other cars.

“What an idiot closing the door from the outside,” said Alonso. “We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, the remainder of the field at the start

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, the remainder of the field at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While the FIA stewards did investigate the incident, they deemed that neither driver was to blame as it was put down to being a typical kind of crash that can happen on the opening lap as cars jostle for position.

A statement issued by the FIA said: “The Stewards reviewed the video evidence and determined that Alonso was on the inside at turn 5.

“Hamilton’s front wheels were ahead of Alonso’s at the entry to the corner. Alonso moved his car off line to the inside with both right side tyres fully on the kerb and even somewhat inside the kerb.

“At no point did Alonso appear to lose control or understeer. Hamilton turned into towards the apex of the corner with Alonso still alongside and the collision occurred.

“The Stewards considered that this was a first lap incident with a lot of movement relative to other cars in the first few corners, and thus take no further action.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Previous article

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Next article

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car Belgian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame"

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his ninth win of the season in the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The FIA has explained why Lewis Hamilton was not penalised for the opening lap clash that upset Fernando Alonso at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, overcoming a grid penalty for a power unit change that meant he started from the midfield.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
22 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.