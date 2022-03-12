Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Bahrain F1 test: Perez fastest on final morning Next / Horner expects F1 pitstops will be slower with 2022 cars
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

FIA: Heavier standard parts prompted push for F1 weight increase

The FIA says standard parts being heavier than expected contributed to weight struggles for Formula 1 teams with their cars, leading to a 3kg weight increase for the new season.

FIA: Heavier standard parts prompted push for F1 weight increase
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

As part of the overhaul of the technical regulations ahead of the 2022 season, the minimum weight was increased by 752kg to 795kg due to the switch to heavier 18-inch wheels and improvements in safety measures.

But meeting this weight proved to be a significant challenge for teams in designing their new cars, and continued to cause headaches through pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain.

Consensus was reached among teams to increase the minimum weight of the cars by 3kg ahead of the new season, pending approval from the F1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council before next week's race in Bahrain.

The FIA's head of single-seater matters, Nikolas Tombazis, explained on Saturday to select media in Bahrain that standard components proving heavier than expected meant the weight increase was needed to ensure teams were not penalised for something out of their hands.

"The issue with the weight is that certain standard components turned out to be a bit heavier than anticipated, and that was not in the team control," Tombazis said.

"So we wanted to compensate for that, or not penalise teams as a result.

"Obviously a lot of teams have been struggling with weight this year, more than normal. As part of the whole package, let's say, there was an agreement on a 3kg proposed increase.

"That is awaiting F1 Commission approval, so it's not a guarantee at the moment."

New wheel covers for 2022 proved heavier than anticipated

New wheel covers for 2022 proved heavier than anticipated

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Tombazis added that the tyres and wheel rims themselves had been largely in line with the expected weight, but the new wheel covers for 2022 had been heavier than expected.

"In fairness, tyres were only a small amount heavier, I think 100g [more in total] compared to the prediction, quite a small number," Tombazis said.

"The wheel rims were about equal weight to the predictions, maybe a smidgen less. And then wheel covers turned out to be a bit more heavier than expected. That was the bulk.

"There's been quite a lot of effort to make them cheap, because they're quite expendable. And we didn't want to have to make [them costly], we could have made them lighter, out of carbon or something.

"The quantities that have been made are quite high, and it could have led to quite a cost increase."

One added consideration for teams is the addition of stays to help stiffen the floor to remedy the porpoising issue that emerged during the first pre-season test.

Not all teams have opted to add these to their cars, with Tombazis saying it would be up to teams to decide whether to run them or not.

"While they have an option to run a stay, some teams' floor designs might already be stiffer than others," Tombazis said.

"Their geometry might be such they needed more than others. We can't force everyone to run it.

Teams have the choice of whether or not to run a 'stay' on the floor to improve stiffness

Teams have the choice of whether or not to run a 'stay' on the floor to improve stiffness

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"It's optional. Running a stay, you lose a bit of aerodynamic load because of its presence of the tube in there. So we left it open to it."

Asked if it would be hard to get this approved by the F1 Commission given not all teams need to use them, Tombazis replied: "We had a long discussion, and clearly there were people with different views.

"There was also the weight discussion on the table, and then we tried to reach a sensible balance or solution to compromise.

"I think hopefully it will be OK in the F1 Commission."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Perez fastest on final morning
Previous article

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Perez fastest on final morning

Next article

Horner expects F1 pitstops will be slower with 2022 cars

Horner expects F1 pitstops will be slower with 2022 cars
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’ Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime
Formula 1

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Latest news

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 3

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Prime

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest.

Formula 1
43m
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.