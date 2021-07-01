Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight

By:

FIA race director Michael Masi believes the increased use of technical directives to close rule loopholes in Formula 1 this year is a result of the fierce title battle.

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight

The FIA has typically issued technical directives to teams in response to requests for clarity on the regulations, allowing it to cover off loopholes and make changes on safety grounds.

But three high-profile technical directives have been issued in the past six weeks, starting with a clampdown on rear wing rigidity amid intrigue over Red Bull’s so-called ‘flexi-wing’ design at the Spanish Grand Prix.

A second technical directive was sent to teams in the wake of tyre failures in Baku, introducing stricter checks on tyre pressures, while a third arrived ahead of last week’s Styrian Grand Prix to slow down pitstops on safety grounds.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said last weekend that he wanted the FIA to discuss matters with teams before sending technical directives, while Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur was more direct in his opposition to the approach.

“I think it’s not the right way to do it, that now we have more TDs than press releases on the Monday morning,” Vasseur said.

“Each Monday, we have a list of TDs. It’s the new way to govern F1, and it’s not the right way. [The] next topic will be the front wing deflection, we have to speak about this.”

Masi felt that the more frequent use of technical directives this year was simply a result of the fierce title fight raging on between Mercedes and Red Bull, with all three of the recent rule tweaks relating to at least one of the title-contending teams.

“Obviously with a number of areas going on and with an increased step in the battle at the front, [it] has certainly heated up a lot more than what we’ve seen in quite a while,” Masi said when asked by Motorsport.com about Vasseur’s comments.

“And the need for clarification on operational guidance and directives in certain areas, yes, has increased.

“But I think that’s also increased as a direct result of what’s going on with the competitive order on track.”

Read Also:

But Masi disagreed with Vasseur’s belief that it was a new way to govern F1, saying it was simply how the FIA’s technical department clarified the rules already in place.

“I wouldn’t call it a governance mechanism,” Masi said.

“But it’s certainly a way to try and communicate with all the teams of the way certain regulations may, from an internal technical department perspective, may be interpreted, or to certain procedures that may be followed, to determine compliance or otherwise.

“And the clarity around those, everyone always wants more clarity in certain areas, hence the number of them with everything that’s going on.”

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Next article

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid

9 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

12 h
3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Grand-Am

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

5
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Latest news
Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

0m
What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?
Formula 1

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?

21m
FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight
Formula 1

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight

41m
2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

56m
Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023
Video Inside
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023

14 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
2 h

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

The Most Shocking F1 Cheating Scandals | Driver Aids, Water-Cooled Brakes, Underweight Cars & More 06:33
Formula 1
3 h

The Most Shocking F1 Cheating Scandals | Driver Aids, Water-Cooled Brakes, Underweight Cars & More

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
17 h

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Styria GP Review | Ferrari post Styria 13:55
Formula 1
20 h

Styria GP Review | Ferrari post Styria

Formula 1: Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive 00:40
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough start
Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough start

Senna producer granted rights to Bernie Ecclestone F1 docuseries
Formula 1

Senna producer granted rights to Bernie Ecclestone F1 docuseries

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid
Supercars Supercars

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign
Grand-Am Grand-Am

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
17 h
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's next for Todt as he enters his final lap as FIA president?

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.