Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles Next / Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico
Formula 1 News

FIA: Jeddah F1 circuit will be ready in time for Saudi GP

By:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi is confident that the Jeddah Corniche circuit will be ready in time for the first Saudi Arabian GP on 5 December.

FIA: Jeddah F1 circuit will be ready in time for Saudi GP

The track is being constructed on a site next to the Red Sea, and is expected to be the fastest street venue seen yet.

Masi conceded that the organisers still have a lot of work to do before the F1 circus arrives next month, but he has no doubts about it being ready.

"I was there a couple of weeks ago and obviously there is a lot going on there, there's a huge amount of work happening concurrently," said Masi. "But we, the FIA and F1 are getting daily updates about where things are at, and it is progressing very, very quickly.

"So from when I was last there, yes, there is a lot to do. There is nothing to deny there, I think everyone will acknowledge there is a lot to do. But I am still confident of the race going ahead no problems."

Asked if he had any worries about the work being completed on time, Masi said: "I think there is always an element of worry with everything, but I am quite confident, having been involved in Korea in 2010, which was the last one that was talked about, and I think India was talked about, both of those went off no problems at all.

"So I am quite confident that Saudi will be exactly the same."

Masi is confident that the "core elements" of the venue will be ready on time.

Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabian GP, F1

Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabian GP, F1

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Well I think obviously, not to sound stupid, but a track, with all of the various safety installations that are part of it, the pit building, race control, effectively if you take it back to its core elements, everything on the track that's safety related are the core elements.

"So from an FIA perspective, they're all the critical things. And having discussed them in detail with Tilke, the promoter, I've got no concerns from that perspective."

He added: "They will comply with every safety requirement, I'm very confident of that. Very confident.

"Having seen the level of progress and everything that is being used, put up, erected between Tilke being there, a lot of very experienced contractors, Geobrugg, Tecpro. Everyone that we normally use is there in force, and doing a fantastic job.

"The areas that are complete let's call it – and there are areas that are absolutely complete – the quality of work is fantastic, it's first class."

Read Also:

Masi hopes to visit Jeddah for an update after next weekend's Brazilian GP.

"I'll probably head there between Brazil and Qatar quickly to have a look, but maybe just after Qatar. We'll just see how things go.

"Obviously we've all got a very gruelling schedule coming up with the triple header, and I've already had a gruelling schedule for the past couple of weeks. So we'll just see where we're at."

shares
comments

Related video

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Previous article

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Next article

Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico

Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season Mexican GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.