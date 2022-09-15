FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO

Listen to this article

Following his election as FIA president last December, Mohammed Ben Sulayem set out a plan to reform much of the management structure at the organisation, as well as pursuing a new governance structure.

One plan Ben Sulayem had in place was to appoint a CEO for the first time in the FIA's history, setting up a working group in the early months of the year.

On Thursday, the FIA announced that Robyn would be joining "in the near future" to take up the role of CEO.

Robyn has more than 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, previously serving as the CEO of Volvo in Switzerland since 2017, as well has holding management positions at Nissan and DaimlerChrysler.

According to the FIA, Robyn "will be responsible for the successful operation and financial performance of an integrated and aligned FIA administration, as well as driving the overall strategy to deliver the leadership's vision of reform the federation."

The statement added: "Natalie will also develop new commercial growth plans to increase and diversify the FIA's revenue streams, ensuring financial stability to provide more resources for our members."

"I am delighted to be appointed the first ever CEO of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the Federation," said Robyn.

"I look forward to working with members, the senior leadership team and the President to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff."

Ben Sulayem hailed the appointment of Robyn as being a "transformative moment for our federation."

"Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance and operations," he said.

"She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our members and I welcome her to the team."