Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice Next / Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved
Formula 1 News

FIA open to investigating Perez's Monaco crash if complaint is made

The FIA says it would be prepared to investigate whether or not Sergio Perez deliberately crashed in Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix qualifying if a formal complaint is made.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA open to investigating Perez's Monaco crash if complaint is made
Listen to this article

However, motor racing's governing body was clear on Friday that nothing had been mentioned to it so far and there were currently no plans for it to look into the matter.

Max Verstappen's refusal to accept team orders at the end of last week's Brazilian Grand Prix was triggered by his annoyance at an unspecified incident that took place with Perez earlier in the year.

While the world champion has refused to elaborate on the specific issue he has, it is widely accepted in the F1 paddock that it revolves around Perez's crash during the final Q3 run at Monaco in May.

Perez's accident at Portier, which came a few corners after he locked up and wrecked any chances of improving on his second run, triggered a red flag and meant nobody could improve on their first effort from the session.

That was especially frustrating for Verstappen, who looked on course to grab pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on that second lap before the session was stopped.

While Perez insists that his off was a genuine accident as he pushed to the limit, there has been a renewed focus on the events since Verstappen has clearly remained so annoyed since.

There have even been suggestions that the fresh suspicions around the lap – and especially questions over telemetry throttle traces that look very different on the lap compared to earlier runs – could trigger the FIA to take a look at the matter to ensure that nothing untoward happened.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that, without any formal complaint about the matter, then there was no need for the governing body to intervene.

"I didn't have anyone who said we want to investigate it from our side," he explained, speaking to selected media including Motorsport.com at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"But if there is something to be investigated, we are more than happy. One thing truly I would say, I'm not shy or afraid of conducting or going into it if there is an issue. I will not hide.

"I will be even raising my hand and saying [if] there is an issue with the FIA. Otherwise, if I cannot do this, you will never improve and never evolve. That I can guarantee."

A deliberate accident to block the track in qualifying could be viewed as a serious breach of the rules.
Article 37.5 of F1's Sporting regulations states: "Any driver taking part in any practice session who, in the opinion of the stewards, stops unnecessarily on the circuit or unnecessarily impedes another driver shall be subject to the penalties referred to in Article 37.4."

Read Also:

Furthermore, there could be an argument that deliberately crashing to red flag a session could be deemed as unsportsmanlike.

Article 12.2.1.c of the FIA's International Sporting Code states that an offence will be caused if there is: "Any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any Competition or to the interests of motor sport generally."

shares
comments
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice
Previous article

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice
Next article

Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved

Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race winless run in World Superbike after coming out on top in a wet/dry opening race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole

Alvaro Bautista scored only the second pole position of his title-winning World Superbike season after beating Jonathan Rea to the top spot in qualifying for this weekend's season finale at Phillip Island.

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.