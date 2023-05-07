FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
The FIA has outlined some of the new procedures intended to avoid the dangerous situation that confronted Esteban Ocon when he pitted on the final lap of the Azerbaijan GP.
The Frenchman made a last-minute stop after running hard tyres for most of the race in an attempt to gain from the handy timing from a safety car that never materialised for him.
When he finally came into the pits at the end of the penultimate lap, he found a group of people in the pit entry as the procedure for setting up parc ferme had started, as the FIA officials involved didn't realise that Ocon had yet to pit.
After the race, the Baku stewards met with the officials concerned and both parties agreed that changes should be made for Miami and beyond.
The stewards noted: "We walked through the relevant procedures and protocol with the FIA representatives in detail and required them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again.
"The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event."
Some elements of the new procedures that relate directly to the teams were revealed in the post-race procedure document that is issued at every event.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leaves the pits
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
It expressly tells teams that both their VIP guests and mechanics heading to parc ferme to greet arriving cars must stay clear of the pitlane until the last car has crossed the start/finish line and it is clear that there will be no more pitstops.
The FIA noted: "Team mechanics are not permitted to move from their garages to the parc ferme with cooling fans in anticipation of their cars stopping at the end of the race until after the last car has taken the chequered flag.
"Any other personnel or VIPs are not permitted to enter the pit lane until after the last car has taken the chequered flag.
"Any infringement will result in the removal of passes from the team(s) in question from subsequent events, and potential reporting of the infringing team(s) to the stewards."
Related video
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Latest news
The power behind Honda’s American dreams
The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.