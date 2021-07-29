Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1 / British GP News

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

The FIA’s rejection of Red Bull’s request to review the British Grand Prix crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen surprised few in Formula 1.

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

After all, with Hamilton having already been sanctioned for the accident based on video and telemetry data, there was little chance of Red Bull being able to cross the threshold of providing some new ‘significant’ and ‘relevant’ evidence to the FIA.

As Ferrari found out to its cost in 2019, when it proposed using a Karun Chandhok Sky TV piece to try to convince the stewards to reopen the investigation over Sebastian Vettel’s Canadian GP penalty, the FIA takes no prisoners when it comes to its criteria being fulfilled.

For however strong teams feel that their new elements may be, the FIA is quite strict about what it demands when it comes to getting the stewards back together again.

Read Also:

In this case, the slides that Red Bull produced of the accident, of Hamilton’s overtaking of Charles Leclerc as a comparison and a re-enactment of Hamilton’s driving line by Alex Albon were not enough to justify a fresh look at the case.

But while the outcome is not a shock to many, the FIA statement surrounding the evidence and Red Bull’s actions has prompted some fresh intrigue that has yet to be explained.

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The filming day

One of the key points that emerged from the stewards’ ruling was the push by Red Bull to “create” evidence to support its claim, as opposed to discovering evidence.

While Red Bull did present “simulations of the incident”, the team went much further: it literally recreated the line that Hamilton took into Copse at Silverstone with one of its cars to prove a point.

The stewards said that Red Bull presented slides "which showed a ’re-enactment of Hamilton's Lap 1 line at Silverstone on 22 July 2021..’ based on a lap allegedly driven by another driver (Alexander Albon).”

Albon was in action last week for Red Bull in the 2021-spec RB16B car, taking part in the Pirelli tyre test. But all of his running in that was completed on the Tuesday after the British Grand Prix - which was 20 July.

Further Pirelli running took place on 21 July, but 22 July saw Red Bull hold a filming day at the track using its 2019-spec Red Bull RB15.

Video footage of the test that day later emerged.

 

As the RB15 is more than two years old, Red Bull is able complete as much private running as it wishes.

Plus, putting reserve and test driver Albon in the cockpit to stay match sharp hardly seemed like anything of note.

But the stewards’ statement revealed that this filming day was at least in part used to try and get Albon to recreate Hamilton’s line into Copse, most probably to show that he was never going to make the corner and was carrying far too much speed.

To go as far as using part of a filming day to try and re-enact Hamilton’s line shows the lengths - and cost - Red Bull was willing to go to in a bid to fight its case. But was the whole filming day pulled together simply to boost the evidence file?

 

But no matter how realistic Albon’s recreation was, Red Bull was never going to find “significant and relevant evidence” by going back on-track and attempting to recreate the incident.

As the stewards pointed out, this cannot be deemed a discovery, as is required for the right of review process to move further forward.

The stewards themselves said evidence was “not ‘discovered’ but created for the purposes of submissions to support the Petition for Review.”

There is also an element of irony that it was Albon who completed the re-enactment, given he has twice been involved in collisions with Hamilton (Brazil 2019, Austria 2020).

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B is loaded onto a truck after his crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B is loaded onto a truck after his crash

Photo by: Sutton Images

The mystery allegations

Perhaps an even bigger mystery is the direct reference that the FIA made to some ‘allegations’ that Red Bull put forward in a letter to the governing body.

On July 23, when the team lodged its request for the FIA to review the British GP incident, it appears that Red Bull included some strongly worded claims in a covering letter that supported its hoped-for new evidence.

The FIA statement from the Hungaroring said: “The Stewards note, with some concern, certain allegations made in the Competitor's above letter.

“Such allegations may or may not have been relevant to the Stewards if the Petition for Review had been granted.

“The Stewards may have addressed these allegations directly in any decision that would have followed. The Petition having been dismissed, the Stewards make no comments on those allegations.”

It is not known what these allegations made by Red Bull are, but it is obvious that the team went on the attack.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Sutton Images

In the Mercedes statement issued on Thursday it made reference to Red Bull having attempted to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton’s ‘good name and sporting integrity’ in these documents.

But while it is understood that Red Bull’s anger over Hamilton’s driving was an element of the letter, it is more likely that the FIA stewards would only make such a comment were its criticisms directly aimed at the governing body or its officials.

Red Bull had been clear that it felt Hamilton’s actions should have warranted a tougher sanction, which suggests it felt the stewards had been too weak in their handling of the matter.

The team also disagreed with the FIA’s decision that Hamilton had been ‘predominantly’ to blame for the accident rather than wholly.

Thursday’s FIA ruling should at least mean that the controversy over the British GP incident can move away from being F1’s main focus right now and attention switch back to action on the track in Hungary.

But judging by the latest statements from both teams, this is almost certainly not going to be the last battle of their F1 2021 war.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

Previous article

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton F1 British GP penalty

1 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

4
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

21m
Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

25m
Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton

58m
Russell: No F1 rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Formula 1

Russell: No F1 rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton clash

1 h
Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks 02:43
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP 00:43
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light' 00:59
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light'

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash 00:45
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Trending Today

FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton F1 British GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton F1 British GP penalty

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: Milwaukee Mile race summary
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Milwaukee Mile race summary

Michael Waltrip Racing No. 15 sponsor expands 2012 committment
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Michael Waltrip Racing No. 15 sponsor expands 2012 committment

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
8 h
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton

Russell: No F1 rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: No F1 rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.