Formula 1 News

FIA releases update on Abu Dhabi F1 GP investigation

By:

The FIA has announced the next steps and plans for its investigation into the controversial Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi last month.

Since revealing in the week after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit that it would be launching a full investigation into what happened in the closing stages of the race, the FIA had not issued any updates or communications.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, the FIA confirmed that the investigation was now fully underway, and outlined what the next steps would be.

Newly-appointed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set to consult both teams and F1 drivers as part of the analysis of what happened in Abu Dhabi, before a final decision is announced at the World Motor Sport Council meeting in Bahrain in March.

"Following the decision to the World Motor Sport Council in Paris on 15 December 2021, the FIA administration, under the leadership of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has started the detailed analysis of the events of the last Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," the FIA statement reads.

"The FIA president launch a consultation with all F1 teams on various issues, including this one.

"On January 19, an item on the agenda of the Sporting Advisory Committee will be dedicated to the use of the Safety Car.

"The following stage will be a shared discussion with all F1 drivers.

"The outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February and final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on 18 March.

"FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has asked Secretary General Sport and recently-appointed Single-Seater Director Peter Bayer for proposals to review and optimise the organisation of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season."

The news comes at a time when Hamilton is understood to be considering his future due to the fashion of his defeat in Abu Dhabi. He said over the radio after the race that it had been "manipulated", and has not spoken publicly since his brief post-race interview in parc ferme.

Read Also:

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said last month that both he and Hamilton were "disillusioned", and that he hoped it would not prompt the seven-time world champion to walk away.

