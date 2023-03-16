Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks Next / Sainz: Ferrari fixing "bad situation" with early 2023 F1 engine problems
Formula 1 News

FIA revises F1's penalty points approach for 2023

Formula 1's penalty points system has been readjusted for 2023 to avoid the risk of drivers facing race bans for a run of minor offences, Motorsport.com has learned.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA revises F1's penalty points approach for 2023
Listen to this article

The issue of points totting up was thrust into the spotlight last year when Pierre Gasly found himself in danger of being forced to sit out a grand prix for a relatively small rules breach.

The Frenchman had got himself up to 10 points – just two shy of the limit before he would be banned for a race – as the result of a track limits penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1's sporting regulations state that should a driver accrue 12 points over a 12-month period, then their race licence will be suspended for the following event, after which the slate will be wiped clean.

Any points earned remain on a driver's licence for a period of 12 months, after which they will be respectively removed on the one-year anniversary of each offence.

The issue over penalty points left Gasly upset, and he vowed to talk to the FIA to urge them to rethink.

Speaking at the time, he said: "I'm not going to lie. It's a very unpleasant situation and quite delicate.

"In some ways, also a bit embarrassing to be standing in a position where I could be banned.

"After the season that I've done, I don't really feel like I've been particularly dangerous over these last 12 months, and that will be definitely a harsh penalty."

Following Gasly's discussion with the FIA, it is understood that the governing body agreed to review matters over the winter to see if any changes were required.

It was agreed that stewards would, from the start of the 2023 season, take a much more considered approach when it came to dishing out penalty points.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, the remainder of the field at the start

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, the remainder of the field at the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

With the original intention of the penalty system being to prevent dangerous driving, the FIA will continue to hand out points for offences that are deemed unsafe.

However, for rules breaches that are more sporting related – such as track limits breaches – then no points will be given out from now on.

The new approach already had an impact at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, where the stewards handed out sporting sanctions without penalty points.

Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon, who both earned time penalties for a variety of offences, escaped having any penalty points added to their licences.

Gasly still remains on 10 points, however, with his first points due to expire on May 22. The full list of points for drivers is as below.

F1 driver penalty points:

Driver Points Next points dropped
France Pierre Gasly 10 22.05.23 (2 points)
Canada Lance Stroll 8 09.04.23 (2 points)
Thailand Alex Albon 7 27.03.23 (2 points)
Spain Fernando Alonso 6 08.05.23 (3 points)
France Esteban Ocon 5 20.03.23 (2 points)
China Zhou Guanyu 4 27.03.23 (1 points)
Japan Yuki Tsunoda 4 03.07.23 (2 points)
United Kingdom George Russell 4 10.07.23 (2 points)
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 3 08.05.23 (2 points)
United Kingdom Lando Norris 3 10.07.23 (1 points)
Germany Sebastian Vettel 2 10.07.23 (1 points)
Mexico Sergio Perez 2 02.10.23 (2 points)
Netherlands Max Verstappen 2 13.11.23 (2 points)
Monaco Charles Leclerc 1 09.10.23 (1 points)
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks

Sainz: Ferrari fixing "bad situation" with early 2023 F1 engine problems
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.