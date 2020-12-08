Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

shares
comments
FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
By:

Ferrari’s hopes of giving Carlos Sainz an early Formula 1 run at the Abu Dhabi young driver test have been dashed, after the FIA turned down its request. 

The one-day run that takes place on the Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi season finale had originally been intended for young drivers only.

The rules surrounding the test stated that it would only be open to drivers who had competed in no more than two grands prix, ‘unless otherwise approved by the FIA’.

That potential for exemption was used by Renault to successfully lobby motor racing’s governing body for it to be allowed to run Fernando Alonso, who is returning to F1 after two seasons away.

The FIA accepted that Alonso should be given special approval because of his long absence. A clarification was made that drivers who had not raced in 2020 would be allowed to join the test even if they had competed in more than two grands prix in their career.

That stance opened the door for Alonso to join the test, with Red Bull also set to run former grand prix driver Sebastian Buemi as well.

With that exemption being granted, and a number of rival teams unhappy about the situation, there was a fresh push by other teams who will have new drivers next year to also be allowed to run them.

Read Also:

Ferrari in particular was especially unhappy about Alonso getting a run at what should be a young driver test, so requested permission for Sainz to be allowed to join.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said at the Sakhir Grand Prix that he had approached the FIA to request that drivers who are changing teams – like Sainz – should be allowed to run too.

“I think it's quite a bit of a mess, and certainly we Ferrari, contrary to the fact that Fernando is testing in Abu Dhabi, we think it's wrong,” explained Binotto.

“We made it clear with FIA at the time during the various advisory committees. 

“But having heard the decision, we have asked the FIA the permission for Carlos. We discussed it this weekend, but we have no feedback.”

With a number of teams also asking for clarification about the matter, Motorsport.com understands that F1 race director Michael Masi sent a note to teams on Tuesday informing them that there would be no change to the test restrictions.

Masi made clear that the FIA’s stance was that, for any driver who had taken part in more than two grands prix, they would only be given approval to run at the test if ‘they had not competed in any F1 races during the 2020 season.’

The decision will be an annoyance to Ferrari, which has been eager to try to get Sainz some early experience of its cars and systems before pre-season testing next season. Its only option now will be to try to get Sainz a private test in a 2018 F1 car at the start of next year.

The two-race limit means that Williams’ Jack Aitken will still be able to run at the Abu Dhabi test even if he makes his second start for the Grove-based outfit in the season finale.

Related video

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Previous article

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Ferrari , McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

New Judd V10 engine boost for privateer LMP1 entrants
WEC WEC / Breaking news

New Judd V10 engine boost for privateer LMP1 entrants

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins

Bruce Allen story (PRO/STOCK)
NHRA NHRA / News

Bruce Allen story (PRO/STOCK)

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Hunter-Reay, DHL to return with Andretti Autosport for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay, DHL to return with Andretti Autosport for 2021

Jimmie Johnson to race for Action Express in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to race for Action Express in Rolex 24

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Latest news

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

6h
2
WEC

New Judd V10 engine boost for privateer LMP1 entrants

3
NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins

4
NHRA

Bruce Allen story (PRO/STOCK)

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace
Formula 1

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace

Hamilton issues health update after one of his "hardest weeks"
Formula 1

Hamilton issues health update after one of his "hardest weeks"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos 02:57
Formula 1
Dec 7, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.