Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

shares
comments
FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system
By:

The FIA will conduct a full review of its current Formula 1 superlicence points system in order to avoid drivers being disadvantaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIA introduced a new points-based system for drivers to gain a superlicence required to race in F1 in 2016 as part of its restructuring of the junior single-seater ladder.

Drivers wishing to race in F1 must gain 40 points across three seasons in other championships, encouraging them rise through the FIA’s single-seater ladder to gain experience and accrue the required points.

Many racing seasons have been shortened or altered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It has also brought into question future participation in series due to budget constraints facing many young drivers, and the uncertainty facing championships.

The FIA has now confirmed it will be conducting a full review of the existing super licence system, saying it wanted to “ensure that the super licence system that underpins its pathway from junior competition to the top levels of single-seater racing continues to provide competitors with fair and equitable opportunities to progress.”

“The measures being explored by the FIA Super Licence Working Group, in consultation with a wide variety of circuit racing teams, promoters and drivers, also seek to safeguard potentially vulnerable series by specifically targeting the encouragement of participation once competitive activity resumes,” the FIA said in a statement.

“It will also address any disparity in the system that might be caused by differing re-start times due to the varying threat levels presented by COVID-19 around the world.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown challenges at championships such as the DTM, which has been hit by the loss of Audi, while Indy Lights was forced to cancel its whole 2020 campaign.

President of the FIA Single-Seater Commission Stefano Domenicali said the “profound effect” felt by motorsport in the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted the review.

“Many circuit racing series are experiencing economic difficulty, while competitors are naturally concerned about missing a season or committing to a competition amid uncertainty around the re-commencement of racing, and the negative impact either may have on their progress along the FIA’s single-seater pathway,” Domenicali said.

“The FIA is cognisant of these concerns and we would like to reassure series, teams and competitors that through the Super Licence Working Group the Federation is developing solutions that will afford fairness to competitors, encourage participation and help series maintain some stability during this difficult period.”

Read Also:

Nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen - who serves as the president of the FIA’s Drivers’ Commission - said the review was intended to allay concerns raised by many drivers about future racing plans and an impact on the points system.

“We appreciate that there may be some unease among drivers over ever-changing racing calendars and how potential imbalances in the scoring of super licence points could negatively affect their progress towards the top of the FIA’s racing ladder,” Kristensen said.

“The Working Group is consulting with single-seater stakeholders in order to balance the points system so that no drivers are disadvantaged by the changed landscape of motorsport in 2020.”

Related video

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Previous article

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Miles encouraged by Nashville interest in IndyCar for 2019
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Miles encouraged by Nashville interest in IndyCar for 2019

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

Trending

1
World Rallycross

Spa World Rallycross round delayed again

2
Supercars

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

3
Formula 1

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

48m
4
NASCAR Truck

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

5
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

3h

Latest news

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system
Formula 1

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts
Formula 1

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years
Formula 1

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.