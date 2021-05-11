Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon Next / Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Formula 1 News

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

By:

The FIA is to introduce new rear wing flexibility tests ahead of the French Grand Prix amid concerns some teams are exploiting Formula 1 rules, Motorsport.com can reveal.

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Questions over the design of the Red Bull rear wing in particular were floated in Barcelona last weekend after Lewis Hamilton suggested its design was ‘bendy’.

The inference was that Red Bull could be exploiting a more flexible wing that rotates down on the straights to boost top speed, but then comes up back up into a normal position for the corners for maximum downforce.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was clear, however, that its wing design had been given the all-clear by the FIA and passed all the current pullback tests that are used to test the rigidity of the designs.

“Of course the cars are scrutineered thoroughly and there's pull back tests, and there's all kinds of different tests it has to pass,” he said. “The FIA are completely happy with the car, that it has passed all of those tests that are pretty stringent.”

Read Also:

But on Tuesday, sources have revealed that the FIA has written to all teams and informed them that it is concerned some are exploiting designs that pass the static tests but still flex at speed.

In the note, a copy of which has been seen by Motorsport.com, the FIA states that it is aware of designs that comply with the current tests but ‘nonetheless exhibit excessive deflections while the cars are in motion.”

It adds: “We believe that such deformations can have a significant influence on the car’s aerodynamic performance.”

In response to its concerns, the FIA has stated that it is to enact a clause in F1’s technical regulations that allows it to introduce new tests.

Article 3.9.9 of F1’s Technical Regulations states: “The FIA reserves the right to introduce further load/deflection tests on any part of the bodywork which appears to be (or is suspected of), moving whilst the car is in motion.”

The FIA note details a series of new tests that are being introduced and focus on the characteristics of a wing that rotates backwards at speed. The current regulations check on bodywork not deflecting either one degree horizontally, or 3mm vertically, when certain forces are attached to them.

For the new test, the FIA is focusing on the behaviour of wings as they rotate backwards.

The tests will include limiting the rear wing to just one degree of rotation about an axis normal to the centre plane when two rearward and horizontal 750N loads are applied at a set location. A further test, involving a 1000N vertical and downforce force, will similarly allow just one degree of rotation.

The hope is that the tests will clamp down on teams trying to push the boundaries with clever designs that move when out on track and in a manner that is currently not checked for when the car is stationary.

With the potential being for some teams to need to strengthen their rear wings to ensure they comply with the new tests, a grace period has been introduced. So current designs will still be valid for the next races in Monaco, Baku and Turkey, before the checks come into force from June 15.

The first race after that date is currently the French GP on June 27, but there could be a calendar shuffle if the Turkish GP is axed.

Horner revealed in Spain that he had been spoken to by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about the matter.

Speaking about Hamilton’s claims regarding a bendy wing, Horner said: “I was surprised to see his comments on that. But it's something that Toto has mentioned to me previously. I doubt it was Lewis' opinion, so probably came from elsewhere.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Previous article

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Next article

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

3
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

1h
4
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

1h
5
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Latest news
McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

7m
Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres
Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

48m
Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

58m
FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

1h
Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

1h
Latest videos
F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying 00:26
Formula 1
5h

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying

F1: Alonso says his 100% is still not enough to match 'impressive' Ocon 00:27
Formula 1
5h

F1: Alonso says his 100% is still not enough to match 'impressive' Ocon

F1: Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle 01:10
Formula 1
5h

F1: Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

F1: McLaren to improve F1 qualifying 00:39
Formula 1
8h

F1: McLaren to improve F1 qualifying

F1: FIA happy with Red Bull's wings 01:14
Formula 1
12h

F1: FIA happy with Red Bull's wings

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: Verstappen "called himself in" for slow pitstop Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen "called himself in" for slow pitstop

Verstappen felt like "sitting duck" against Hamilton in Spain Spanish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen felt like "sitting duck" against Hamilton in Spain

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
13h
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Trending Today

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Donor car used to fix crashed GRM Peugeot
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Donor car used to fix crashed GRM Peugeot

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR boss Phelps: Hybrid power needed to lure new manufacturer
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR boss Phelps: Hybrid power needed to lure new manufacturer

Latest news

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.