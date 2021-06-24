Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"
Formula 1 News

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Formula 1's fastest pitstops are set to be slowed down on safety grounds from the Hungarian Grand Prix, after a clampdown from the FIA.

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Citing safety concerns, motor racing's governing body has addressed complaints that the stops of some outfits are faster than can be achieved by following the current rules to the letter.

The suggestion is that some stop procedures may involve a higher degree of automation than is expected, and this has allowed teams to achieve record-breaking times.

F1's technical regulations contain a reference to pitstops which states that sensors must act passively.

Article 12.8.4 is clear that: "Devices which are used to fit or remove wheel fasteners may only be powered by compressed air or nitrogen. Any sensor systems may only act passively."

It is understood that the latter segment of this rule is what the FIA wants to ensure is being followed.

Although it is not thought that the FIA move is aimed at a specific outfit, the aim is clear that any reliance on automatic procedures opens the door for potential danger at the stops.

Therefore, in a note sent to all F1 teams ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, it said that, from the Budapest race in August, teams pitstop procedures must have a tolerance built in that allows for human reaction times in signalling.

Read Also:

The figures are 0.15 seconds from wheel nuts being observed to be tight to the jack man being told to drop the car, and 0.2 seconds from the jacks going down to the driver receiving the go signal.

F1 is no stranger to ensuring that human reaction times are taken into account – with such a tolerance being put into driver responses at the starting lights to judge when a driver has jumped the gun. If a driver starts too soon to have reacted after the lights have gone out, that can still be a false start.

The FIA does not disclose what the exact tolerance is for the start, though, for fear that if it was made public then teams and drivers would try to exploit the number to boost their getaways.

The new technical directive notes: "For safety reasons we would furthermore expect the minimum time offset between the initiation of the jack release procedure and the OK signal to the driver given by the green light to be at least 0.2 seconds."

The wording for the 0.15s wheel nuts on to jack man signal gap is similar.

Teams have been given three races to prepare for the new requirements as they may need to change their procedures and it could cause trouble to force them to do so without enough time for preparation.

Fastest pitstops of 2021 so far

Pos. Team Driver Event Time (sec)
1 Red Bull Verstappen BAH 1.93
2 Red Bull Verstappen AZE 1.98
3 Red Bull Verstappen POR 1.98
4 Red Bull Perez BAH 2.00
5 Red Bull Verstappen MCO 2.02
6 Red Bull Perez FRA 2.04
7 Aston Martin Stroll POR 2.08
8 Williams Russell AZE 2.13
9 Alfa Romeo Raikkonen AZE 2.13
10 Aston Martin Stroll ESP 2.16
shares
comments
Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

Previous article

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

4 h
2
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

6 h
3
Formula 1

Gravel moved closer to the track at Red Bull Ring’s Turn 6

6 h
4
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

23 min
5
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship

3 h
Latest news
FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

23m
Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"
Formula 1

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

2 h
Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship
Video Inside
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship

3 h
Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway
Formula 1

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway

3 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton - F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP 06:42
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Hamilton - F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP "premature"

Formula 1: Bottas - 'Completely false' to think Mercedes relationship is broken 00:46
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Bottas - 'Completely false' to think Mercedes relationship is broken

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
7 h

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
11 h

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis 14:39
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gravel moved closer to the track at Red Bull Ring’s Turn 6 Styrian GP
Formula 1

Gravel moved closer to the track at Red Bull Ring’s Turn 6

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence French GP
Formula 1

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway

Gravel moved closer to the track at Red Bull Ring’s Turn 6
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gravel moved closer to the track at Red Bull Ring’s Turn 6

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
4 h
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

Latest news

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.