FIA unable to review 1200 potential F1 track limit offences in Austrian GP
The FIA was unable to review all of the 1200-plus possible track limit offences that took place during Formula 1's 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.
The result of the 71-lap race remains provisional as of Sunday evening following a protest from Aston Martin concerning how breaches of track limits were punished.
Of the 20 drivers, only Mercedes racer George Russell and Aston Martin's own Fernando Alonso escaped without at least one incident of a track limits violation - the vast majority of which occurred through the high-speed right-handers of Turns 9 and 10.
The FIA has revealed that this led to over 1200 cases of cars being reported to race control for potentially leaving the confines of the circuit by having all four wheels stray beyond the painted white lines.
Due to the influx of reports creating an "unprecedented situation", the governing body has acknowledged that it was unable to review all potential infringements during the grand prix.
An FIA spokesperson said: "Regarding the track limits infringements at the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specifics of the circuit layout and the propensity of many drivers to repeatedly drive outside of the boundaries of the track, an unprecedented situation arose which resulted in all potential infringements not being able to be reviewed during the race.
"Prior to the submission of a protest against the result, we had already begun a full review of the track limits infringements, which is ongoing.
"During the grand prix, race control was tasked with reviewing well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
"The results will be updated once the review of those which were not able to be reviewed during the race is complete."
Motorsport.com understands that teams were frustrated by the delayed policing of track limits in the race, which may have contributed to them being unable to warn drivers when they were shown a black-and-white flag that they were only one strike away from receiving a five-second penalty.
The FIA has stressed that it will once again push the Red Bull Ring management to install gravel traps, like those used on the outside of Turn 4, to better define the final two corners.
Although, this measure has previously not been implemented due to the Austrian venue also hosting motorcycle racing including the topflight MotoGP.
The FIA added: "In order to address the issue for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of Turns 9 and 10.
"We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues."
Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria
FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change
Latest news
Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision
Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision
NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race
NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race
Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win
Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win
McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP
McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.