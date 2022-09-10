Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid Next / FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Formula 1 News

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Adam Cooper
By:
FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Listen to this article

Sources suggest that having reviewed the situation, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is keen to stick to the rules as laid down in the International Sporting Code, which do not provide a route to granting Herta a licence without implementing force majeure.

It's understood that Ben Sulayem is keen to stress that the FIA will follow the correct governance while at the same time stressing that the governing body doesn't have to be pushed in that direction by F1 teams opposed to Herta's claim to a licence.

An FIA spokesperson told Motorsport.com: "The FIA will not be pressured by any teams into decisions on matters such as superlicence points. The FIA President has implemented robust governance, and we will abide by that."

The issue of a superlicence for IndyCar star Herta has become a hot topic in the paddock, with several team bosses insisting that the FIA should not use force majeure and bend its own rules to help get the American onto the grid with AlphaTauri in 2023.

Toto Wolff of Mercedes, Fred Vasseur of Alfa Romeo, Mike Krack of Aston Martin and Gunther Steiner of Haas have all indicated that Herta should not be given a licence as he has failed to reach the required total of 40 points.

In Monza on Saturday, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto also backed that line, while also suggesting that his team will keep a close eye on the situation.

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Photo by: FIA Pool

He noted: "We will certainly overview what FIA will do in that respect. And I think each single team will do so, because it's for the importance of our sport.

"We cannot have force majeure or whatever are the situations, which is not a force majeure, certainly in that case."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also indicated that the points system should be respected.

The issue is one of the first F1-related controversies to surface since Ben Sulayem took office in December, and in sticking to the rules he appears to be laying down a clear marker.

"I think for me, the most important is to have solid governance," said Wolff of Ben Sulayem's first months in the job. "There are rules that are written down, there is a governance framework that exists.

"And I think he stands for that. It's not always comfortable. But most important is transparency and integrity and following the rules, nothing else. And so far, this is what he's done."

Red Bull has made it clear that if Herta doesn't get a superlicence, it will not release Pierre Gasly to go to Alpine, leaving the Enstone team to look elsewhere for a driver.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Previous article

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Next article

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver

Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up Italian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, his 11th victory of the season, seeing off the Ferrari challenge of Charles Leclerc despite a grid penalty and a late safety car.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.