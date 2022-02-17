Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed Next / Brawn glad "silly" high-rake cars will be gone from F1
Formula 1 News

FIA "won't hesitate" to act on F1 2022 flexi-floor "abuse"

The FIA has warned Formula 1 teams that it will have no hesitation in clamping down on any flexi-floor tricks in 2022 if it feels the rules are being "abused".

FIA "won't hesitate" to act on F1 2022 flexi-floor "abuse"
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

F1's all-new rules era this season has led to a shift to a more ground effect concept, with much more of a car's downforce generated by airflow running under the floor.

The new cars have large Venturi tunnels on the underside to help direct the air, and the design changes have prompted a rethink about finding fresh performance gains.

As teams have better understood this new generation of cars, they have quickly realised that there are great benefits to be gained by maximising the under-floor flow.

This has led to an acceptance that there will need to be a much stiffer suspension set-up in 2022, but there are now fears teams could start using tricks to flex the edges of the floor down to help gain even more performance.

Such flexing could help seal the airflow better under the car, which would produce much more of the ground effect phenomenon to boost downforce.

The FIA is aware that this is a route some teams may go down in 2022, but it says it will be vigilant about what is being done and will respond immediately if it sees anything untoward.

Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA's head of single-seater matters, said: "Regarding flexing the diffuser or the floor edges to go downwards, we will be always keeping an eye on any flexibility that takes place and we will be imposing, when necessary, tests to reduce such effects and so on.

"With the new regulation, it is inevitable that there may be some areas which were not properly predicted in terms of flexibility, and that may have to be enhanced as we go along.

"We will not hesitate to do that. The rules permit us to intervene if we find that some abuse is taking place in certain areas."

F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn reckoned that it was unlikely teams would get away with such tricks, as rivals would be closely observing any strange bodywork flexing – as happened with the rear wings in 2021.

"I think the issue of aero elasticity is something which we can't avoid in F1," he explained. "It has been there for a very long time, when engineers started to appreciate the performance gains that could come from building in flexibility to various parts of the car. It goes back donkey's years.

"It's something the FIA always had to stay on top of, but the regulations do allow a quick response from the FIA. And, with all the analysis that is possible, you can pretty quickly pick up on what teams are doing.

"The level of photography and video analysis and all sorts of things, the teams are really on top of each other with this aspect. We remember all the fuss about the rear wings, during the past season, so they're all almost self-policing each other.

"The moment there's an issue, they start to raise their flags. So the FIA will very quickly know about any areas of concern, and I'm sure can deal with it and have the capacity to deal with it very quickly overnight."

One of the other consequences of the set-up direction triggered by the ground effect cars is that teams will be forced to run their cars which much stiffer suspension in a bid to ensure the ride height remains as stable as possible.

This has prompted some concerns that the cars could be brutal for drivers out on track, as happened in F1's last ground effect era in the early 1980s.

Tombazis is not too concerned about the situation, though, and thinks it is a positive that F1 2022 machinery will be harder for drivers.

"We are aware that cars, in order to perform need, need to run lower and closer to the ground," he said. "As a result they need to be kept a bit stiffer than the previous cars. Some of the previous cars were running with enormous rakes and that is probably a thing of the past.

"We think that the ride quality, and the characteristics of the car that make it more easily driveable, are not necessarily things that need to be maintained in F1.

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

We want drivers to make the difference and we want cars to be also difficult to drive, not easy. It's never easy but you know what I mean. I think certain aspects to make cars a bit more aggressive to drive are quite important.

"It's a situation we'll be monitoring, but I don't think it is a cause for significant concern."

The set-up changes triggered by new ground effect cars

By Matt Somerfield

F1 teams will look at the set-up of their cars differently in 2022, and it is not only due to a return to 'classically sprung' suspension, with complex systems such as hydraulics and inerters that have been used to aid compliance now outlawed.

Teams now also have to consider how this change in suspension is impacted by the change to the 18-inch wheels and shallower sidewall tyres.

Read Also:

As a consequence of this, and the new aerodynamic concept, teams are having to re-evaluate the overall ride height and rake they run.

The nose down 'raked' attitude is unlikely to offer the same benefit it did with the previous era of cars, and instead we might see teams looking to run the car much stiffer and closer to the ground in order that the flow through the floor's under tunnels is more stable.

The FIA also realises that this might lead to some interesting aero elasticity tricks being deployed by the teams at the floor's edge to flex the edges down.

There's clearly a performance benefit in doing so. Even doing it a small amount, with the resultant vortices created by such tricks, can be tantamount to creating a physically sealed edge between the car and the track.

With the cat out the bag in that respect, it will be about how swiftly the governing body reacts to any obvious attempts to overtly flex the floor.

But, as it did in 2021 when adding and strengthening pre-existing tests in regards to rear wing flexibility, it has shown it is willing to step in if it feels teams are pushing the limits too much.

shares
comments

Related video

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Previous article

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Next article

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake cars will be gone from F1

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake cars will be gone from F1
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris hopes F1 can do more to address social media trolls
Formula 1

Norris hopes F1 can do more to address social media trolls

F1 2022 car run highlights visibility concerns, say Williams duo
Formula 1

F1 2022 car run highlights visibility concerns, say Williams duo

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Aston Martin launch Prime
Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Latest news

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake cars will be gone from F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake cars will be gone from F1

FIA "won't hesitate" to act on F1 2022 flexi-floor "abuse"
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't hesitate" to act on F1 2022 flexi-floor "abuse"

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed

Brawn: F1 teams unlikely to find “silver bullet” in new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: F1 teams unlikely to find “silver bullet” in new rules

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
22 h
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.