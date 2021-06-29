Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari Next / 'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

By:

The FIA race stewards would have investigated Valtteri Bottas’s pitlane spin in Styrian GP practice even without McLaren’s public complaint, according to Formula 1 race director Michael Masi.

Mercedes driver Bottas spun his car while exiting the team's pit box in second practice at the Red Bull Ring last Friday, having attempted to pull away in second gear to reduce wheelspin.

Bottas avoided hitting anything or anyone when spinning, and was assisted by nearby mechanics from McLaren to turn the car around and manage to get out on-track.

But McLaren team manager Paul James was also swift to jump onto the public radio to race control, telling Masi that it was "absolutely ridiculous".

Masi said that he agreed and would look into the matter, with a stewards' investigation following that ultimately led to Bottas receiving a three-place grid penalty for dangerous driving.

Bottas and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff both called the penalty "harsh", with Wolff saying he was unimpressed by rival teams claiming "Armageddon" over the incident.

Masi said that no other teams complained about the incident besides McLaren, but stressed he would still have referred it to the stewards even if nothing had been said.

"To be fair, in those types of situations, when incidents like that happen, we go straight up on the screen and put the it's 'under investigation' on, or 'noted', whatever it may be, to tell everyone in pitlane what's happening," Masi said.

"But to be fair with what that incident was, even if McLaren hadn't said anything, I would have asked the stewards to investigate that."

Read Also:

The penalty dropped Bottas from second to fifth place on the grid, but the Mercedes driver managed to recover to third in the race on Sunday.

The broadcasting of radio messages between teams and Masi is a new element that has been made available on F1's world feed since the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of last month.

But Masi denied that the stewards could have been influenced by the radio message from McLaren, revealing that they would have had no knowledge of it.

"The stewards don't actually hear any of those communications between myself and the teams," Masi said.

"And [they] don't hear the commentary of the races either. So they are not aware of that side of it in any way, shape or form."

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
22 h
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

