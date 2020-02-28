Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

shares
comments
Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Feb 28, 2020, 8:41 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane and track on the third and final day of the last Formula 1 test of 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
1/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull making suspension changes on the RB16, with the mechanic in the right of the shot holding the pushrod.

Williams FW43

Williams FW43
2/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams has introduced a lower downforce rear wing on the last day of the test as they look to evaluate some of their options for the upcoming races. The wing has a spoon shaping which creates more downforce in the central portion of the wing and reduces the drag generated by the tip vortex in the outer sections.

Red Bull Racing RB16 halo ducts

Red Bull Racing RB16 halo ducts
3/6

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Red Bull ran with new panels (red arrows) on the side of the halo during the afternoon session on the last day of testing. These panels incorporated some additional cooling ducts, likely placed here for the team to understand how these compromised aerodynamic performance for the additional cooling they offer.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
4/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo has trialled this shorter engine cover fin.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing
5/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes conducted a short trial of this rear wing specification today, which features a single pillar support, rather than the double layout usually favoured. The pillar does away with the swan-neck style design, which looks to give cleaner flow to the underside of the mainplane and also results in an enlarged DRS actuator pod. On top of this, it requires a lower mounting point that wraps around the main exhaust pipe, all-in-all it’s a slightly odd test but certainly not a solution we haven’t seen from them before.

Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP
6/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We last saw Mercedes use a single pillar design back in 2018 on its W09.

Read Also:

Next article
Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Previous article

Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Next article

Barcelona F1 2020 testing: All the statistics over six days

Barcelona F1 2020 testing: All the statistics over six days
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
42 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

2h
2
Super GT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

3
IndyCar

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through

4
Formula 1

How F1 deals with its toughest braking challenge

5
Formula 1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown
F1

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
F1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
F1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.