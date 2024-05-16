First glimpse of Aston Martin F1 upgrades appear as new front wing idea spotted
Aston Martin has arrived at Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a raft of new parts it hopes can help its chances in that chasing pack behind Red Bull.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola is the preeminent Formula 1 technical journalist. View our full selection of Giorgio's technical illustrative content
While the full extent of the changes will not be revealed until Friday morning, its AMR24 has already been spotted with a new and interesting front wing design.
As the above exclusive photograph shows, the team has created segmentation of the inboard and outboard portion of the front wing's two upper flaps, with a V-shaped geometry used to accomplish this (red arrow, inset).
This change in the flap profile falls in line with the inner edge of the tyre's sidewall and undoubtedly provides more outwash assistance, without it being overly detrimental to the downforce generating segment.
The team has also made changes to the front wing endplate, with more material added to the trailing edge, with it having previously featured a curved cutout that tapered to the flap junction.
This will serve multiple functions, including altering how the diveplane behaves, as it now has more surface area beneath it with which to interact.
The vertical extension of the endplate does, however, terminate in line with the flap juncture, providing an elongated shedding surface that will work in harmony with the semi-detached flaps, which have also been modified as part of the update.
Aston Martin AMR24 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The central section of the wing has also been revised, as the team has pinched the transition of the mainplane and altered the length of the nose tip, with it now sitting slightly ahead of the second element, rather than a few millimetres aft of it.
The nose tip, which also features a revised geometry, now features a removable panel that allows the team to incorporate a driver cooling inlet (white arrow).
These changes have also led to revisions in the support bracket layout, with the twin layout either side of the nose cast aside in favour of a single bracket layout, with a centralised bracket now installed to deal with the revised load pathways (see inset, top image for comparison).
Aston Martin is expected to unveil a whole host of new parts on Friday, including a new floor, sidepod and engine cover bodywork.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Aston Martin prepared to run two Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercars in WEC 2025
Alonso will speak to FIA about F1 stewards' bias as "nationality matters"
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Latest news
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”
Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat
Red Bull explains why Lambiase wasn't engineering Verstappen in FP1
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc leads opening practice, Verstappen struggles
Prime
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments