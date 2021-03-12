F1 planning first HDR TV broadcast tests in 2021

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F1 explains talks with Amazon over TV rights and streaming Next / Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning first HDR TV broadcast tests in 2021

By:

Formula 1 will conduct its first tests broadcasting in HDR this year, seeing it as the “next stage” of its TV coverage.

F1 planning first HDR TV broadcast tests in 2021

HDR (high dynamic range) has become increasingly present across sports broadcasting in the past 12 months, offering the highest quality of TV picture on traditional screens as well as phones and tablets.

BT Sport has already completed a number of HDR sports broadcasts in the UK, while Sky is planning to have extensive HDR infrastructure in place by the summer.

The Tokyo Olympics Games are expected to offer a number of big breakthroughs in sports broadcasting, with significant steps being made recently in the United States through the first use of 8K technology in the NFL and NASCAR.

Speaking to select media including Motorsport.com following the launch of the updated version of F1 TV, F1 director of media rights Ian Holmes identified HDR as being the next major advancement for the series’ broadcast technology.

“Of course, we’re looking at the development of that side of technology,” Holmes said when asked by Motorsport.com if F1 was tracking the use of 8K cameras.

“One of the things that we’re specifically looking at - you mentioned 8K - is HDR, high dynamic range, which is very effective for fast-moving objects. We will be conducting tests this year, and that for us I think is potentially the next stage of an offering.

“We’ve also got to look at who could take it. If we had a feed tomorrow, there would be very few people who could take it. The other thing is sometimes you produce this wonderful technology, and the broadcasters have the ability [to show it], but people’s devices are not capable of taking it.

“There is a sweet spot. But that feed has got to be as good as it can be from every perspective.

“The Olympics always pushes the boat out a little bit, as it’s once every four years. Quite a lot of technology often comes through from that, so I’m quite interested, especially with it being in Japan, that’s always quite an interesting thing to pay attention to.

“But certainly for us, I think HDR is something that we’re quite excited about.”

Read Also:

Since 2017, F1 has offered broadcasters footage in 4K ultra-high definition, which is available in the UK via Sky Q.

While 4K UHD offers a high image quality by using more pixels on-screen, HDR creates a better quality of those pixels, and is more noticeable on small screens compared to 4K.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 explains talks with Amazon over TV rights and streaming

Previous article

F1 explains talks with Amazon over TV rights and streaming

Next article

Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1

Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

21h
2
Formula 1

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

34min
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

5
Formula 1

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

19min
Latest news
Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

19m
Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

34m
Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

1h
Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

1h
Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1
Formula 1

Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1

1h
Latest videos
Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
14h

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
19h
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

F1 offers first look of new streaming service
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 offers first look of new streaming service

Latest news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.