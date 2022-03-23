Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 plans talks with Netflix and drivers over DTS’s fake drama Next / What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era
Formula 1 News

Fittipaldi brothers launch NFTs to raise funds for Ukraine refugees

The Fittipaldi brothers, Pietro and Enzo, are teaming up to launch their first NFT collection, with all money raised to be donated to UNICEF to help Ukrainian refugees.

By:
, Featured writer
Fittipaldi brothers launch NFTs to raise funds for Ukraine refugees
Listen to this article

Each NFT will be redeemable for physical counterparts, such as an original helmet signed at Pietro's Formula 1 debut, an original steering wheel from a Virtual World Championship win or a VIP experience at a Grand Prix. On March 23 at 6pm ET, three exclusive NFTs will be auctioned at fittipaldi.infinitynft.net.

These NFTs commemorate the early career achievements of the Fittipaldi brothers, such as Pietro Fittipaldi's Formula 1 debut at the 2020 Sakhir GP. The winner of this NFT will be able to exchange it for a signed original helmet, as well as a VIP experience for two people on a GP weekend.

There is also an NFT with the Fittipaldi brothers' crown theme representing the 2021 Virtual F1 World Champions. The winner of this NFT will be able to exchange it for the original signed steering wheel used to win the world championship, an autographed racing polo shirt worn during the championship final, an online meet-and-greet with a training session in the Formula 1 video game, and entry to an exclusive Fittipaldi Brothers virtual racing championship with exclusive prizes.

The third NFT, called "The 500," celebrates a milestone and achievement, as Pietro won the fastest rookie of the year award at the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The winner of this NFT will be able to exchange it for an original autographed Pietro helmet from his Indy 500 debut, as well as a kart session with Pietro and Enzo.

On March 25, an NFT set consisting of 200 pieces will be released for direct purchase at an affordable price on FTM.

Winners will be able to redeem their NFT for an entry to an exclusive Fittipaldi Brothers virtual racing championship with exclusive prizes, featuring signed commemorative Fittipaldi NFT caps with edited numbering for their NFTs.

"My brother and I have been interested in the digital world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain for some time and are fascinated by the potential it has to inspire financial freedom and avenues for athletes to engage with their fans," said Pietro Fittipaldi.

"Fantom represents one of the most exciting technologies within blockchain, it is incredibly fast, easy to use and low cost. We are very excited to launch our first NFT series on Fantom and engage directly with our fans. I hope this will inspire more athletes to explore blockchain technology and leverage NFTs to offer fans unforgettable experiences and valuable memories."

shares
comments
F1 plans talks with Netflix and drivers over DTS’s fake drama
Previous article

F1 plans talks with Netflix and drivers over DTS’s fake drama
Next article

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era
Load comments

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc F1 gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc F1 gap

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough

Magnussen faces "more pressure to not mess up" at Jeddah F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen faces "more pressure to not mess up" at Jeddah F1 race

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
7 h
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.