Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Pietro Fittipaldi says it “hurts” to have missed out on a Formula 1 drive with Haas, but that he understands the team’s decision to re-sign Kevin Magnussen.

Luke Smith
By:
Following the termination of Nikita Mazepin’s contract and Uralkali’s title sponsorship deal in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Haas found itself in search of a new driver just two weeks away from the start of the new season.

Team principal Gunther Steiner said initially that reserve driver Fittipaldi would get the first call to stand in if required, having previously driven for Haas at late notice for Romain Grosjean at the end of the 2020 season.

But the team announced on Wednesday it had struck a deal for Magnussen to return on a multi-year agreement, partnering Mick Schumacher. Magnussen raced for Haas between 2017 and 2020, and was the only driver contacted about the seat, according to Steiner.

Although Fittipaldi understood the team’s decision to sign a driver with more F1 experience, the Brazilian conceded that it was disappointing to have missed out on the seat.

“[Steiner] told me it was really only two candidates under consideration, and it was me and I didn't know who the other driver was,” Fittipaldi said.

“It was Kevin, and it went his way. And I respect the team's decision. Obviously, as a racer at heart, it's disappointing, it hurts, because I know the potential we have, and the potential I know I can deliver.

“[Steiner] said: ’We needed someone with experience’, and I understood that, but it doesn't change my commitment to the team, and the story doesn't end here.

“I'm going to keep working hard. I had to fight through a lot of adversity in my career already. And this is just something else. The only thing I can do now is work even harder.”

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Fittipaldi believed it would have been “huge” to become the first Brazilian driver in F1 full-time since 2017, as well as getting the chance to race in his birth city of Miami in May.

“I know what we could have done, it would have been huge with Brazil and everything, it would have been amazing,” Fittipaldi said.

“The Miami GP, I was born in Miami. And then I thought it was really going to come together. But it's fine. It's not a problem. The next day you wake up, you've got to work harder.

“Another opportunity will come, I know the story doesn't end here. Whatever it may be, I told Gunther I'm just as committed as it was before. And every time he puts me in the car, I'm going to be as prepared as I can be.”

Fittipaldi will continue to support Haas in a reserve role through the 2022 season. He drove the VF-22 car on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, and is likely to feature in FP1 sessions this year for its young driver requirement.

Prime
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
6 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
22 h
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
