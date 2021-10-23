Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar
Formula 1 News

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Double Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes 2022's 23-race calendar is "too much" and he doesn't understand how drivers can cope with its "crazy" demands.

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Last week the FIA's World Motor Sport Council rubber-stamped F1's longest-ever season with a 2022 calendar comprising 23 grands prix.

The Miami Grand Prix will make its first appearance, while the Australian, Canadian, Japanese and Singapore Grands Prix are all returning after an enforced two-year absence due to COVID-19.

Two-time F1 world champion Fittipaldi thinks it's "crazy" that the calendar has ballooned to 23 races, with owners Liberty Media eyeing even more races in the future.

"I don’t know how [drivers] can cope with 22 grands prix," Fittipaldi told Motorsport.com in an interview hosted by VegasInsider.com.

"It’s too much, too much. 23 next year, that’s crazy."

Fittipaldi, the 1972 and 1974 world champion who raced in an era with anywhere between 11 and 17 races per season, explained than even with the drastic reduction in testing F1's current merry-go-round is "tough life" for all involved.

"Not just for the drivers, for the mechanics, for the whole team," he added.

"Formula 1 now is very tough because of the commitment you need to have.

"If you think about during the season how many days they are at home and how many days they are traveling… it’s a lot.

"In our time we had 14, 15 grands prix but we had a lot of testing between races. Now there’s not much testing but they go to the simulator, they have physical training.

"There are commitments between grands prix relating to the races as well today, so it’s difficult nowadays."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, passes Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, passes Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Despite being critical of F1's expansion drive, Fittipaldi, who is attending this weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin, did back the series' plans to try and conquer America.

Fittipaldi did exactly that after his F1 career and won the CART title and Indianapolis 500 in 1989, adding another Indy 500 ring in 1993.

"The Miami Grand Prix is confirmed for the beginning of May next year and they are trying to do a third Grand Prix in America. I think they want to make the large American public know about Formula 1," said Fittipaldi, who used to be a long-time Miami resident.

"I think [with] the interference of social media and the access from Netflix we are getting a young generation of fans in America that were not hooked to Formula 1.

"Now they want to watch Formula 1, teenagers or even younger. And I think that’s the future of Formula 1, to have big, increasing numbers in America."

shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar

Previous article

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
Formula 1

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

What are Formula 1’s options for a second American race?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What are Formula 1’s options for a second American race?

Bottas set for third F1 engine penalty in four races at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas set for third F1 engine penalty in four races at US GP

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
5 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021

Latest news

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar

Alfa Romeo cleared the air with Giovinazzi over Turkey F1 team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo cleared the air with Giovinazzi over Turkey F1 team orders

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.