Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens Next / Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 News

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

By:

McLaren is in talks with the FIA over what it feels is an unacceptable delay to the introduction of new flexi-wings tests in Formula 1.

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

As Motorsport.com revealed last week, the FIA is introducing new loads tests and visual checks on 'bendy' rear wings after suspecting teams were gaining an aero advantage.

However, the new tests are only coming into force from the French Grand Prix next month – which means teams are still free to use their current designs for the races in Monaco and Baku.

That delay has left McLaren unhappy, as it feels that giving teams extra races to run with these trick wings hands them an unfair advantage.

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said: "We welcome the reaction from the FIA with the technical directive, which we are happy with for the basic content.

"Where we strongly disagree with is timing of the implementation because, from our point of view, there is no reason for many teams having still the advantage of doing things which, in our point of view, are clearly against the regulations.

"They had the advantage already for several races which is something we're obviously not happy with.

"But now, allowing them to have further advantage for some more races, is clearly something we strongly disagree with, and where we are in conversation with FIA."

Seidl added: "We simply hope that FIA shows a very strong hand because from our my point of view it's simply not acceptable, because it puts the teams that comply with the regulations at a big disadvantage."

Read Also:

While the focus of the bendy wing speculation has revolved around Red Bull, paddock sources have suggested that a number of teams were observed running wings which flexed a lot on the main straight at Barcelona.

The outfits that appear to be under the spotlight include Ferrari, Alpine and Alfa Romeo, even though all the teams' cars have passed the current tests.

Seidl said he did not want to name names regarding who was most likely running flexi wings, but said it was obvious from video footage.

"I've no interest to put names on the table at the moment," he said. "It's down to the FIA, to make sure that we have fair competition between teams and enforce the regulations.

"But some of your colleagues mentioned already some names...bigger analysis as well. Just look at the rear wings, the main flaps and what the endplates are doing. There are some good videos on YouTube already, full of analysis."

McLaren is clear that it will not have to make any modifications to its rear wing to comply with the new load tests.

Although the new FIA tests are not coming into play until the French GP, the fact that the governing body suspects rule breaches are taking places means that the door is open for a rival to protest any of the outfits in the next events.

Asked if McLaren would consider that, Seidl said: "In principle, I'm not a big fan of protesting other teams and cars and so on.

"So, like I said, we are in dialogue with FIA, to understand what they will put in place in order to make sure that teams that designed devices or parts that allow things that you have seen in Barcelona, simply can't use these devices or parts anymore from now onwards. And then we take it from there."

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Next article

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Other rally

Results of Targa New Zealand Rally

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1

3m
Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

59m
Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

1h
Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

1h
How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results 02:28
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results

Formula 1: Verstappen has 01:25
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Verstappen has "nothing to prove" against Hamilton

Formula 1: Bottas - Summer break a 00:32
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Bottas - Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
13h

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Blendy wings and the FIA; Ferrari's setup for Monaco 15:37
Formula 1
16h

Blendy wings and the FIA; Ferrari's setup for Monaco

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1
Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris: Being McLaren F1 team leader "is my goal" Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: Being McLaren F1 team leader "is my goal"

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend
Formula 1

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
21h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
23h
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Results of Targa New Zealand Rally
Other rally Other rally

Results of Targa New Zealand Rally

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

After 22 years, Andy Petree is returning to Richard Childress Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After 22 years, Andy Petree is returning to Richard Childress Racing

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.