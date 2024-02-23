Former F1 driver and team owner Wilson Fittipaldi dies aged 80

The older brother of double world champion Emerson and father of F1 and Indycar racer Christian had been ill for some time.

He had been hospitalised since Christmas Day, which was also his birthday, after he choked on a piece of meat. His family was unable to clear his airway, which triggered a cardiac arrest.

Born in Sao Paulo, he drove a wide variety of cars in his youth, encouraged by father and key Brazilian racing figure Wilson Fittipaldi Sr.

In 1966 he had a brief initial stint in Europe in F3, but it was younger brother Emerson who first made a real impact when he went to the UK in 1969, making it to F1 with Team Lotus the following year.

Wilson made a full-time move to Europe in 1970, taking advantage of the success that Emerson had been having. That year he raced in F3 against the likes of Niki Lauda and James Hunt, winning a British championship round as well as a couple of non-championship events.

At the start of 1971, he made his F1 debut in a works Team Lotus entry alongside Emerson in the non-championship Argentinian GP.

That year he also moved up to F2 with a Team Bardahl Lotus. He scored points on six occasions, notably a third place at Hockenheim, and finished sixth in the championship in a field that included the likes of Ronnie Peterson and Carlos Reutemann.

Wilson Fittipaldi, Brabham BT37 Ford Photo by: David Phipps

That propelled him into a seat with Bernie Ecclestone’s Brabham F1 team in 1972, as team-mate to Graham Hill. He was third in the non-championship race at Interlagos and logged seventh places in Spain and Germany, but it was a generally disappointing year.

He remained with Brabham in 1973, putting in a storming drive in Monaco before retiring, and scoring what would be the only points of his career with sixth in Argentina and fifth at the Nurburgring. He also continued to compete in F2 in 1972-73.

His only appearance in 1974 was with Brabham in a non-championship race in Brasilia before he took time out from F1 to put together his own team in Brazil.

Named after the sugar company which sponsored the team, Copersucar arrived on the grid in 1975, but the first car was uncompetitive, and his best result was 10th in the US GP.

Wilson Fittipaldi, Copersucar-Fittipaldi FD3 Photo by: David Phipps

Despite the team’s lack of form, Wilson convinced Emerson to leave McLaren and join him in 1976, while he himself retired from driving to run the team.

Several years of struggle followed, but second place for Emerson in his home race in 1978 was an early highlight. A merger with the Wolf outfit for 1980 saw future world champion Keke Rosberg join the team as second driver, while that year it also gave a first F1 job to university graduate Adrian Newey. Emerson retired at the end of the 1980 season, and the team folded two years later.

The older Fittipaldi returned to the cockpit in 1982 and competed in local stock car events, while also dedicating himself to managing the career of his son, Christian, who drove in F1 from 1992-94 before turning his attention to the USA.

Father and son also had their great moments together, triumphing in the very traditional Mil Milhas Brasileiras in 1994, an event created by Wilson Fittipaldi Sr. In 2008 he shared a Porsche with Emerson in Brazilian GT events.

In 2020 Fittipaldi suffered a fall at his house, and due to the subsequent partial loss of neurological functions, he was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a cerebral haemorrhage. He underwent surgery to correct it and was released a few days later.

Even with his poor health, he remained active on social media and at motorsport events, and he was present in the paddock at last year's Sao Paulo F1 GP.