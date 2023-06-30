Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70
Former Force India Formula 1 deputy team principal Robert Fernley has passed away at the age of 70.
A close associate of Vijay Mallya, Fernley held the role at the Silverstone team from its first season under the Force India name in 2008 until the summer of 2018, when Lawrence Stroll bought the assets of the company and relaunched it as Racing Point.
A native of Stockport, Fernley had an initial involvement with F1 via the Ensign team in the early 1980s, helping close friend Jim Crawford to the 1982 British championship title.
The pair then moved to CanAm series, where Crawford finished runner-up in 1983 and 1984 with a converted Ensign.
Fernley was also involved with IndyCar efforts in the 1980s, including running the Canadian Tire team with Jacques Villeneuve Sr, and the Mike Curb entry for Ed Pimm in the 1986 Indianapolis 500.
He then worked outside racing for many years, with one project involving introducing carbonfibre technology to the Chinese space programme, and another the Danish fishing industry. He was also involved in the hotel business.
It was his close friendship with Mallya that brought him back to international motorsport after the Indian businessman bought the former Spyker team in late 2007.
In essence, Fernley served as Mallya’s eyes and ears at the track and in the Silverstone factory. He was largely responsible for the team’s dealings with the FIA, the Formula 1 organisation and the media.
Force India finished a lowly 10th in the world championship in its first season with Ferrari power in 2008, before forging a new partnership with Mercedes the following year. Pole position for Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2009 Belgian GP was an early highlight, with the Italian finishing the race in second place.
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR) F1 Supremo talks with Robert Fernley (GBR) Force India F1 team principal
Photo by: Sutton Images
Others to drive for the team over its decade of existence were Tonio Liuzzi, Adrian Sutil, Paul di Resta, Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while George Russell conducted his early F1 testing and FP1 running with the team.
Under Fernley and chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer, the team made steady progress and outperformed rivals with bigger budgets, reaching fifth place in 2015 and then earning fourth in both 2016 and 2017.
However funding was getting tighter and tighter and with Mallya involved in legal problems in his home country the team reached a crisis point in the summer of 2018.
The team went into administration and during the summer break after the Hungarian GP when Stroll acquired the assets and relaunched it as Racing Point, Fernley’s involvement ended immediately.
In 2019 Fernley made an unexpected return to Indianapolis having been engaged by McLaren to oversee its 500 entry with Fernando Alonso. Unfortunately it was not a successful venture and the Spaniard failed to qualify.
Later Fernley had a spell as the head of the FIA’s single-seater commission, having replaced Stefano Domenicali in the role. He was succeeded by former F1 team boss Giancarlo Minardi in 2022.
Fernley was also involved in promoting young engineering talent through an association with the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton. In 2019 the establishment awarded him an honorary doctorate for services to engineering.
With the help of students, Fernley also ran a 1981 Ensign N180B in historic events. Three-time F1 race winner Johnny Herbert was among those to have driven it.
Speaking to Autosport after the news of Fernley’s death broke, current Alpine F1 team principal Szafnauer paid tribute to his former colleague.
Bob Fernley, Deputy Team Principal, Force India, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
"I was saddened to hear the news from Vijay and my sincere condolences go out to his family,” said the American.
“When Vijay couldn't really be with the team that much because of his business and IPL interests and so on Bob always would tell us what Vijay would want in certain situations, which was very helpful.
“He allowed the rest of the organisation to focus on the job at hand of racing, getting the car better, hiring the people, and he would deal with all the politics. That was really his biggest role and his biggest contribution.
“He was still a relatively young man, and I'm shocked. Our racing community has lost a good guy.”
McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty
Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Racing Point struggles a "legacy" of Force India crisis
Racing Point struggles a "legacy" of Force India crisis Racing Point struggles a "legacy" of Force India crisis
The car that truly kick-started F1's favourite giantkiller
The car that truly kick-started F1's favourite giantkiller The car that truly kick-started F1's favourite giantkiller
Force India ended 2018 "one upgrade behind" due to budget
Force India ended 2018 "one upgrade behind" due to budget Force India ended 2018 "one upgrade behind" due to budget
Latest news
Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks
Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks
Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race
Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race
Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death
Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death
How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race
How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.