The sport's managing director of motorsport has faced a challenging period trying to help plot a path for F1's recovery, with the season having been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But speaking in an exclusive Motorsport.com video after being voted as F1's best technical director in a series creating the sport's Greatest F1 Team, Brawn said he was boosted by the accolade and said it had fired him up for the future.

"I just want to thank everyone for this tremendous accolade of the award for technical director," he said. "It's something that means a lot to me. It is very special.

"I think these very difficult times we're facing at the moment. It's great to remember the fantastic times that we've had in Formula 1, and indeed the fantastic times we're going to have in the future.

"And it gives us inspiration to find our way through these difficult times. F1 was in a great place six months ago, and it's going to be in a great place in another six months. This has really boosted me, and it's very special.

"[It's] a great group of people you voted for so far. Certainly a team I would have been honoured to work with. And I look forward to seeing who the rest of the pieces of the jigsaw are."

Brawn's nomination as the best technical director comes as part of a special Motorsport.com seven-part series attempting to answer the question of what the line-up of the greatest Formula 1 team would look like.

A panel made up of 18 of the Motorsport Network's F1 experts from across the globe all voted for the individuals they believed were the absolute best in their respective fields, and this series looks at which names came out on top in each category.

This categories voted on were race engineer, chief designer, sporting director, technical director, number two driver, number one driver and team principal.

Each categories has a separate podcast with the final elements of the line-up due to be revealed this weekend.