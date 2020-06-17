Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 praises Hamilton for pushing diversity

shares
comments
Formula 1 praises Hamilton for pushing diversity
By:
Jun 17, 2020, 1:22 PM

Formula 1 has praised Lewis Hamilton for helping hasten the sport’s push to become more diverse ahead of some “major announcements” in the coming weeks.

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton has been heavily involved in the recent activism against racial injustice, sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the United States last month.

Hamilton - the only black driver in F1 history - called out F1 as an industry for its lack of response to the Black Lives Matter movement, noting the lack of diversity within the sport.

F1 stated its support for the fight against racism, calling it “an evil that no sport or society is truly immune from”, while a number of Hamilton’s fellow drivers also issued messages condemning racial injustice.

Speaking at the 2020 FIA eConference, F1’s director of strategy and business development Yath Gangakumaran has now revealed the sport is planning some “pretty major announcements more broadly around diversity and inclusion” in the coming weeks, and praised Hamilton’s recent influence.

“I think any organisation or person who has millions of people following them has a duty in many ways to highlight any imperfections that are innate within their area,” Gangakumaran said.

“I think what Lewis has done has really helped hasten some of the change we want to see within Formula 1. In a couple of weeks’ time, you’ll start to hear more publicly about what we’re going to do.

“I think the days of sports stars being told to stick to their sports as it were are over. You’ve seen what [Marcus] Rashford has done in the last couple of days, Raheem Sterling again using a UK example, pushing for more ethnic minority representation on sports boards, obviously Lewis as well.

“I think this is going to be a trend that will continue. Ultimately if you want to be on the right side of history, it’s important that you’re on the right side of that trend, and that you have purpose central to what you do as an organisation.”

Since being taken over by Liberty Media in January 2017, F1 has pushed for a greater societal purpose beyond racing, such as having greater environmental sustainability and using its technology to aid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Gangakumaran said that while F1 served primarily to entertain its fans, it had to be conscious of its wider purpose moving into the future.

“I think ultimately if we go back to the first principles, the whole purpose around F1 initially is around entertaining fans, so we need to ensure we have that front and centre of everything we do,” he said.

“What's been really pleasing to see in the last several years, and particularly in this current coronavirus period, is wider societal purpose really coming to the fore.

“To give you an example of what else F1 can do outside of pushing sustainability credentials and pushing diversity and inclusion to reflect the world in which we race, we have this incredible technology and amazing engineers and scientists within F1.

“If we can apply some of that technology to major humanitarian crises, hopefully we can have a small positive impact in terms of other societal issues in terms of what the world is dealing with.”

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes F1 and Petronas fluid engineers

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes F1 and Petronas fluid engineers

Next article
My job in F1: The fluid engineer

Previous article

My job in F1: The fluid engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WRC

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. - "I just wanted to make somebody proud"

3
Esports

Hoggard wins Spa BRDC Esports thriller to take points lead

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

How 'PAS' system shows Ferrari was on to DAS benefits

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Latest news

Formula 1 praises Hamilton for pushing diversity
Formula 1

Formula 1 praises Hamilton for pushing diversity

My job in F1: The fluid engineer
Formula 1

My job in F1: The fluid engineer

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock
Formula 1

F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock

Why Cowell's departure will test Mercedes' depth
Formula 1

Why Cowell's departure will test Mercedes' depth

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.