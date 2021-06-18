Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / French GP Practice report

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1

By:

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in opening practice for Formula 1's 2021 French Grand Prix in a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1

Baku winner Sergio Perez finished the one-hour session in fourth, as F1's leading two teams swept the top positions from the off at Paul Ricard.

Sebastian Vettel led the field out of the pits when the session got underway, his Aston Martin fitted with a pair of tall, triangular-shaped aero rakes, before Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi established the initial P1 benchmark at 1m38.487s as most of the drivers lapped on the hard tyres in the early stages.

Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc – who was running the mediums – Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz each improved the fastest time with their opening flying laps at the end of the first five minutes, with Sainz bringing it to a 1m36.749s.

Verstappen then moved to the top spot for the first time with a 1m35.639s, which stood as the best time until the end of the opening 10 minutes, when Lando Norris set a 1m35.461s.

Following in the McLaren's wake, Sainz then moved back to first place with a 1m35.342s, but Verstappen then completed a 1m34.139s, which stood as the fastest time on the hard tyres.

Approaching the halfway mark, the Mercedes drivers emerged on the soft tyres to complete the opening performance runs of the event, with Hamilton taking over in first place with a 1m33.783s.

Verstappen's opening flying lap on the red-walled rubber was 0.097s slower than Hamilton, who was soon usurped by Bottas – who had run over the large kerbs on the exit of the Turn 2 fast right in the early stages and damaged his front wing.

After spending some time in the garage as Mercedes assessed the damage – which it estimated was worth "tens of thousands of pounds" when team sporting director Ron Meadows complained to race director Michael Masi regarding the kerbs' placement – Bottas had slotted in just behind Verstappen at the end of the hard tyre running.

His 1m33.488s opening flying lap on the softs put him 0.335s clear of Hamilton and stood as the fastest time until the end of the session.

Verstappen ended up 0.432s behind Bottas, with Perez 0.745 adrift on his best soft tyre lap.

Red Bull brought Verstappen in to make a few adjustments after his opening soft-shod run, and he then nearly matched his time in the first sector – which stood to the session's end – before he went quickest of all the middle sector.

But running wide over the kerbs exiting the Turn 11, long fast right, meant Verstappen ended up abandoning that lap, with the Dutchman suspecting he may have picked up floor damage in the Turn 11 moment.

Esteban Ocon jumped up to fifth with a late flier on the softs, finished ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso in the second Alpine.

Gasly ended up eighth ahead of Norris, with Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top 10.

Several drivers mirrored Bottas in running heavily over the Turn 2 exit kerbs – including Kimi Raikkonen (P13) and Gasly – while three of the field spun off.

Mick Schumacher, who ended up 19th in the final FP1 standings, spun approaching Turn 3 on his out-lap on the hards at the beginning of the session, clipping the wall with his right front after spearing off left when he hit the brakes approaching the turn.

The Haas driver was able to recover to the pits, which Vettel also managed to do after he had a high-speed spin turning into Turn 11.

The Aston's rear swung around on Vettel as he turned right for the first part of the corner, which sent him off backwards over the striped runoff area and he hit the tyre barrier with his rear wing.

Although it was a sizeable impact, Vettel was able to drive away and eventually returned to the track for the session's later running, ultimately finishing 15th, one spot behind teammate Lance Stroll.

Sainz was the other spinner, losing his Ferrari's rear after clipping the apex at Turn 2 hard and going off backwards into the runoff, ruining his first set of softs, just after the Spaniard had moved to start his initial performance running on that compound.

The Ferrari drivers ended up P11 and P16 in the final order, with Leclerc leading the way.

Roy Nissany, running in place of George Russell at Williams for FP1, brought up the rear of the field.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 24 1'33.448
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 21 1'33.783 0.335
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 23 1'33.880 0.432
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 25 1'34.193 0.745
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 25 1'34.329 0.881
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 24 1'34.644 1.196
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 21 1'34.693 1.245
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 20 1'34.699 1.251
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 21 1'34.707 1.259
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 22 1'34.847 1.399
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 24 1'34.950 1.502
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 23 1'35.116 1.668
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 20 1'35.135 1.687
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'35.275 1.827
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 16 1'35.289 1.841
16 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 24 1'35.342 1.894
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 22 1'35.612 2.164
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 24 1'36.651 3.203
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 14 1'37.329 3.881
20 Israel Roy Nissany
Williams 16 1'37.881 4.433
View full results
shares
comments
Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Formula 1

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

4
IndyCar

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs

16h
5
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

2h
Latest news
French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1

1h
Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

2h
McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

2h
Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

3h
French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

3h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures 01:11
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures

F1 Fast Facts: French GP 02:52
Formula 1
6h

F1 Fast Facts: French GP

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term 00:39
Formula 1
19h

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term "magic button" fix

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures 00:53
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans 00:36
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime
Formula 1

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs
IndyCar IndyCar

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
DTM DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.