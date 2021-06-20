Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP News

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to Paul Ricard this weekend for the French Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after topping qualifying on Saturday.

Baku winner Sergio Perez will start fourth in the second Red Bull, with Carlos Sainz the top Ferrari driver in fifth.

When is the Formula 1 French Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix will be held at the Paul Ricard circuit from 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the French Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

French Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'29.990
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.248 0.258
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'30.376 0.386
4 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.445 0.455
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'30.840 0.850
6 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'30.868 0.878
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.987 0.997
8 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'31.252 1.262
9 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'31.340 1.350
10 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'31.382 1.392
11 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.736 1.746
12 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'31.767 1.777
13 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'31.813 1.823
14 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'32.065 2.075
15 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'33.062 3.072
17 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'33.354 3.364
18 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'33.554 3.564
19 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 2'12.584 42.594
20 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
View full results
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
22h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

