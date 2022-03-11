Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The Bahrain F1 test as it happened Next / Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay
Formula 1 Special feature

Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club

Aside from the fact that it gave him the 1996 Formula 1 world championship, Damon Hill has another reason to pick the Williams FW18 as his favourite car - a remarkable qualifying feat which hasn't been repeated since

James Newbold
By:
Listen to this article

Even the very best of cars can have their areas of weakness, or diva-like tendencies as they have been coined by Mercedes in recent years. But on the 1996 Williams FW18, weak spots were few and far between.

Damon Hill took it to eight wins, nine pole positions and that year’s world championship title, making it a shoo-in for his favourite car. He also achieved a feat matched by only two other drivers in the past 40 years, by qualifying for every race on the front row. To put that into perspective, only Ayrton Senna (1989), Alain Prost (1993) and Hill in the FW18 have done so since the 1950s.

In the first decade of the world championship this was fairly common. Excluding the anomalous Indianapolis 500, Juan Manuel Fangio (five times), Nino Farina (three times), Alberto Ascari and Jack Brabham all held 100% front-row start records, albeit in an era of fewer races, fewer truly competitive cars and three-by-three grids. Hill’s tally of 16 was eclipsed in 2015 by Lewis Hamilton (18), but that was only good enough for 94.7% thanks to his fifth on the grid in Singapore.

The FW18 was fast everywhere in 1996 and only beaten to pole four times all year by an inspired Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F310, as rookie Jacques Villeneuve also contributed three poles. The FW18, Hill says, “was just a good car, it was good in every way”.

Top 10: Ranking the best Williams F1 cars

“Every year you get a car and you get immediate feedback from it, whether it’s going to be good or not, and it just felt good straight away,” Hill tells Autosport. “You jumped in, and just thought, ‘wow, this is amazing’. It felt really nimble and compact and beautifully put-together.”

It marked the culmination of a tricky journey for Williams, which had lost the advantage of active suspension to a change of regulations for 1994 that allowed Benetton to emerge as a serious contender.

“Once they took the active thing away, Williams had to go back and re-learn what they thought they’d stuck in the bin and were never going to see again,” says Hill, who learned during the year that he was to be replaced by Heinz-Harald Frentzen for 1997.

Hill won eight races in 1996 with Williams FW18 Renault, including from second on the grid at Magny-Cours

Hill won eight races in 1996 with Williams FW18 Renault, including from second on the grid at Magny-Cours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The FW18’s Renault V10 engine was highly-developed, Hill directly working with Bernard Dudot and his team of Viry-based engineers to extract more low-end torque.

“He’d set up meetings and say, ‘Speak to the engineers, tell them what you want’ and stuff like that,” says Hill of Dudot. “Whereas Ayrton [Senna] just wanted the horsepower and would deal with the rest of it – he didn’t care if it was really peaky or undrivable – I was asking for controllable torque to use it to balance the car. I think that’s very important, especially in the wet.

PLUS: Damon Hill’s 10 greatest races

“If you’ve got useable low-end, mid-range, you can play with the thing. If you’ve got massive [power] delay, and it comes in all with a rush at the end [it’s not helpful], so they worked on creating this great broad spread of power which was brilliant. I did work with Renault a lot – and I blew up a lot of engines!”

"It was snug, but it was beautiful, and the first car I’ve really just slotted into without a squeeze or losing my knuckles" Damon Hill

It was the final year that Goodyear supplied the entire grid before the arrival of Bridgestone for 1997. Although history shows that Bridgestone were the more effective tyres, even allowing Hill a chance of victory at the Hungaroring with the otherwise ineffective Arrows, he says there could be no faulting the FW18’s control rubber.

“I always thought Goodyear were very good,” he says, “and they produced a tyre that was great. It felt good enough on Goodyears – and that was all we had anyway.”

Hill also relished that he could be comfortable in the FW18, having previously borne the brunt of designer Adrian Newey’s loathing to prioritise ergonomics over performance.

Top 10: Ranking the best Williams F1 drivers

“I had to make do and it had always been a snug fit for a six-footer with size eleven feet,” he says. “And then come [FW]18, Adrian knew that I was the lead driver, they didn’t know what to expect from Jacques, so they went, ‘Okay, we’ve got to make this guy comfortable in the car’.

Hill was grateful to Newey for the FW18's improved ergonomics

Hill was grateful to Newey for the FW18's improved ergonomics

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

“It was snug, but it was beautiful, and the first car I’ve really just slotted into without a squeeze or losing my knuckles.

“You want to have a harmonious relationship with the car, not be cursing it the whole time because you can’t do what you want to do. It’s not something that you get a lot of sympathy for, but if you’ve got cramps or you’re bruised every time you get out, you start to have negative thoughts about it.

Read Also:

“If you find everything is in the right place and you can move your arms, you can take more liberties with the car. It won’t get away from you because you’ve banged your elbow on something or you’ve missed the brake pedal because your foot has touched the steering column or something like that.

“When you’ve suddenly got space to work, it’s very liberating.”

Hill beat team-mate Villeneuve to win the world championship title

Hill beat team-mate Villeneuve to win the world championship title

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

The Bahrain F1 test as it happened
Previous article

The Bahrain F1 test as it happened
Next article

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Ex-Minardi F1 driver Tarso Marques to make NASCAR Cup debut
NASCAR Cup

Ex-Minardi F1 driver Tarso Marques to make NASCAR Cup debut

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime
Formula 1

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime
GT

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Damon Hill More from
Damon Hill
Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more

How to finish second after running back to the F1 pits
Formula 1

How to finish second after running back to the F1 pits

Williams More from
Williams
Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design? Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design?

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Latest news

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen quickest on final day
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen quickest on final day

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme

The Bahrain pre-season test as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Bahrain pre-season test as it happened

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
6 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
22 h
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.